Gianforte wins governor race

“Folks, tonight you sent a loud message to Helena, a message to the state capital room every corner of this great state, that after 16 long years of single-party rule in the governor’s office, it’s time for Helena to change the way they do business,” Gianforte told supporters gathered in a tent outside of a Bozeman hotel after 11 p.m.

Gianforte told the crowd he would work as governor to create more high-paying jobs in the state and boost the state's economy in the face of the pandemic.

"We face some real challenges. We need to defeat this invisible enemy that is COVID-19. We need to get our economy going again. We need to soberly address the state's budget. We need to overcome the scourge of addiction and math that's ripping our families and communities apart. And we need to reduce the burden on our hardworking families so they can thrive and prosper again," Gianforte said.

He also called for bipartisan cooperation, saying that the state didn't "have time for petty politics." Gianforte will be joined by Republican candidates down the ballot, as the party won races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Office of Public Instruction. The state Legislature is also Republican-majority.