Gianforte will lift mask mandate 'in weeks, not months'

Montana's new Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday said he will remove the statewide mask mandate once the the most vulnerable are vaccinated and the Legislature creates liability protections for local businesses.

Gianforte also said he will change the next phase of the vaccine rollout, 1B, to focus on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions.

"I hope to do that in weeks, not months," Gianforte said of lifting the mask mandate. Gianforte announced the change in his first press conference as governor Tuesday.

Gianforte had said he would release his pandemic response plan after taking office. After he was elected, Gianforte formed a 21-person task force he said would give him recommendations for measures the state should take to respond to the pandemic. The group met Nov. 24, and then had breakout meetings Dec. 2, 4 and 8.

