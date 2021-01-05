 Skip to main content
Gianforte will lift mask mandate 'in weeks, not months'
Gianforte will lift mask mandate 'in weeks, not months'

Gov. Greg Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Montana's new Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday said he will remove the statewide mask mandate once the the most vulnerable are vaccinated and the Legislature creates liability protections for local businesses.

Gianforte also said he will change the next phase of the vaccine rollout, 1B, to focus on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions. 

"I hope to do that in weeks, not months," Gianforte said of lifting the mask mandate. Gianforte announced the change in his first press conference as governor Tuesday.

Gianforte had said he would release his pandemic response plan after taking office. After he was elected, Gianforte formed a 21-person task force he said would give him recommendations for measures the state should take to respond to the pandemic. The group met Nov. 24, and then had breakout meetings Dec. 2, 4 and 8.

Montana topped 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday and there have been 83,375 sickened by the virus. There were nearly 5,000 active cases statewide and 212 hospitalized Tuesday. 

Montana has been under a statewide mask mandate since July. In November, Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock extended the measure to every county in the state, not just those with four or more active cases. Bullock also limited the hours businesses like bars and restaurants could be open.

Gianforte campaigned on a message of "personal responsibility" over mandates. He later said he would wear a mask in the Capitol and encourage others to do so, and sent lawmakers a letter laying out his offices' protocols in advance of the legislative session that started Monday.

Several counties in the state have already enacted their own more restrictive mandates in anticipation of Gianforte pulling back statewide measures.

This story will be updated.

