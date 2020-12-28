Gianforte will announce COVID-19 plans after inauguration

After his election, Gianforte appointed a slew of committees to make recommendations to him about department directors. He also solicited resumes on his website, ServeMontana, and said Monday more than a thousand people had expressed interest in positions and board appointments.

“From my career of building teams, the most important thing is having the right person in the chair, not just filling the chair, so I don’t expect to have every single position filled on the day I’m sworn in,” Gianforte said. “We’ll have the vast majority of them filled.”

The members of Bullock’s cabinet, positions that are subject to Senate confirmation, will leave their posts when Gianforte is sworn in. For the agencies that he hasn’t appointed a director for by then, Gianforte said he expected the current agency No. 2 to run operation until his selections are made.

“In many of these agencies we have very competent deputy directors that are in place,” Gianforte said. “ … They've essentially been running these agencies for a period of time. There's no reason why they can't continue to run them on an interim basis while we make final section on the limited number of spots that we may not have filled on Inauguration Day.”