Gianforte will announce COVID-19 plans after inauguration

Montana Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte again said he would announce his plans for how the state will respond to the pandemic and what sorts of public health mandates he will enact after he becomes governor Jan. 4.
Following his election, Gianforte appointed a 21-member task force to advise him on how the state will handle COVID-19. That committee has been working over the last month to draft proposals.
“I’ll be carefully reviewing their recommendations this week and will announce new guidance for Montana after I’m sworn into office,” Gianforte said in a remotely held press conference Monday.
Gianforte also said candidates have accepted offers for “well over half” of the 12 cabinet positions he must appoint. One appointment, Mike Foster as the director of the Department of Agriculture, has been announced already.
“We’re just in the process of getting those packaged up so we can get them out to you and share the details,” Gianforte said, adding additional names will be announced this week and some positions will not be filled yet when he takes office.
Gianforte has not said if he will continue measures like the statewide mask mandate. Last month outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock extended the mask requirement to all counties, not just those with four or more active cases, and set earlier limits on how late bars, restaurants and some other businesses can stay open. The average daily case counts have fallen since then, something Bullock attributed to those directives.
The incoming Republican has said he will wear a mask in the Capitol and encourage others to do so, but also emphasized “personal responsibility” over mandates when campaigning.
On Monday, he said his goals were to protect the most susceptible to the virus while reopening the state.
“We need to do two things. We need to make sure we have public policy that keeps the most vulnerable safe. Since the inception of this pandemic we’ve learned so much more about who’s negatively impacted and who is not negatively impacted, so we need policy that reflects that while allowing people to go on with their lives,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte also said Monday that when it’s his turn, he will get the vaccine for the virus. He also said he thinks the measures taken by the Montana Legislature that include offering the option of remote participation when lawmakers convene Jan. 4 are sufficient protections. Most Republicans have said they plan to attend the session in person, and a panel proposed by GOP lawmakers is expected to have broad authority over measures such as capacity in meeting rooms.
“I believe that the Legislature needs to meet to do the work of the business, but they also should take necessary precautions and I believe they’ve done that in the steps they've’ taken,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte will be Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years. He’s the first new governor in eight years, as Bullock was limited from running again after serving two terms.
In response to a question from a reporter Monday asking if he was having any difficulty getting people to agree to serve in his cabinet, Gianforte said no.
“The exact opposite is true. Part of the issue we’re dealing with has been the overwhelming number of people that have applied and (are) highly qualified,” Gianforte said.
The last time Montana had a new governor, in 2013, the first three appointments came Nov. 30, with several more Dec. 27 and the last three on Jan. 2, five days before Bullock was sworn in.
After his election, Gianforte appointed a slew of committees to make recommendations to him about department directors. He also solicited resumes on his website, ServeMontana, and said Monday more than a thousand people had expressed interest in positions and board appointments.
“From my career of building teams, the most important thing is having the right person in the chair, not just filling the chair, so I don’t expect to have every single position filled on the day I’m sworn in,” Gianforte said. “We’ll have the vast majority of them filled.”
The members of Bullock’s cabinet, positions that are subject to Senate confirmation, will leave their posts when Gianforte is sworn in. For the agencies that he hasn’t appointed a director for by then, Gianforte said he expected the current agency No. 2 to run operation until his selections are made.
“In many of these agencies we have very competent deputy directors that are in place,” Gianforte said. “ … They've essentially been running these agencies for a period of time. There's no reason why they can't continue to run them on an interim basis while we make final section on the limited number of spots that we may not have filled on Inauguration Day.”
Agency leaders generally help the governor when crafting their department’s budget, and Gianforte's amendments to Bullock’s final budget proposal are due Jan. 7.
Lee Banville, a professor and political analyst at the University of Montana, said it’s an “enormous process” to fill political appointee jobs that’s made more challenging by the change in parties along with administrations.
“For the past 12 years we’ve seen a Democratic administration change to another Democratic administration, so it was pretty quick to do,” Banville said. “ … It’s not that surprising that some of these big jobs are not going to be known before Gov.-elect Gianforte takes over.”