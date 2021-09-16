Gianforte welcomes Montana-bound evacuees fleeing Afghanistan

Montana’s congressional delegation also weighed in on the State Department announcement, with all three members tying their comments to “proper vetting.”

Katherine McKeogh, a spokeswoman for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, wrote: “The senator believes we need a full and robust vetting process for refugees entering our country. We also need to honor our troops’ wishes and support those who put their lives at risk to assist U.S. service members, and the senator encourages Montanans to welcome the properly vetted brave men and women, our allies, to the state.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the lone Democrat in the delegation, staked his support for Montana accepting Afghan refugees on the vetting process, speaking Thursday during a press conference in Helena.

“These folks have been fully vetted, to my understanding,” Tester said. “They are people who helped us on the ground, saved lives and gave us information we would not have otherwise had. I think we have an obligation to treat them right because they helped us and so, as I’ve said before, as far as communities taking them in, I think communities have the last say in that. And they have to be OK with it … but I think there are plenty of communities in the state that are open to taking in some of these refugees, so yeah, if they’re fully vetted I’m OK with it.”