Gianforte was in Italy during week of flooding, his office says

Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Italy during the past four days of historic flooding in southern Montana, his office said Friday morning, after refusing to release his whereabouts since his absence from the state was first reported Tuesday.

"With the governor back in the state and security concerns no longer an issue, we are providing information as promised," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote in an email Friday. "The governor departed early Saturday morning to Italy with his wife for a long-planned personal, private trip."

It's unclear what security issues prevented the disclosure of his location, and his office has declined to elaborate.

Record rainfall and above-average snowpack generated widespread flooding in portions of the state beginning Sunday. Homes have flooded as rivers and creeks jumped their banks, and thousands of people were temporarily stranded by high waters and washed-out roads around the Yellowstone National Park gateway community of Gardiner earlier this week. Others have been forced to seek help at temporary shelters after being displaced from their homes.

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a disaster declaration for the state of Montana, making federal funding available in response to damage caused by widespread flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties.

The governor's office did not notify the public that the governor was not in the country and the first indication he was gone was when an executive order issued Tuesday declaring a statewide disaster bore Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras' signature as "acting governor."

Gianforte on Monday sent an email to Juras giving her the authority to act as governor "in response to the flooding in Montana." He also verbally authorized the disaster declaration Monday and then asked Juras to formally issue it on his behalf Tuesday, according to his office.

On Wednesday, his office stated that Gianforte was "returning early and as quickly as possible" from his trip. He was scheduled to arrive Thursday night, according to information provided by his office.

The state's request for federal assistance on Wednesday pegged damage to transportation infrastructure at $29 million and noted the risk to more than $250 million in annual economic impacts from tourism in the region.

