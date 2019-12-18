HELENA — Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican in his second term in the U.S. House, joined Wednesday with all members of his party in voting against impeaching Republican President Donald J. Trump.
Gianforte, in a speech on the House floor, called impeachment a sham and partisan process he said was baseless.
Democrats hold a majority in the House and had enough votes to pass the articles. Once that happens, the process moves to the Senate, where senators will hold a trial early next year to determine whether Trump should be removed from office. That is extremely unlikely, as Republicans are the majority in the Senate and no members of the party in either chamber have indicated they would break ranks and vote against the president.
“House Democrats’ hyper-partisan impeachment has been a sham since Day One, driven by those whose bitter rage against President Trump has blinded their better judgement," Gianforte said on the House floor. "The fact is they resolved to overturn the results of the 2016 election the day President Trump won."
Gianforte echoed many of the arguments made by others in his caucus, saying he said he did not believe there were compelling or overwhelming reasons to impeach Trump, and that it was Democrats' way to revise the outcome of the president's election.
“I will vote against this partisan impeachment sham. Let’s get back to the work the American people sent us here to do," Gianforte said.
Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House is not seeking re-election in 2020 and is instead making his second bid for governor in four years. He lost in 2016 to incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from running again. The GOP primary this cycle is a crowded one, also including Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski.
Gianforte was first elected to Montana’s at-large seat in a 2017 special election, to fill a vacancy created when Trump appointed Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior. Gianforte then won re-election in 2018, defeating Democrat and former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams, of Bozeman.
Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana, said Wednesday a no-vote from Gianforte would be “in no way surprising."
Gianforte has long tied himself to Trump. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., visited Montana several times to support Gianforte in his 2017 election and again several times in 2018. Trump Jr. also came to Helena late last month to speak at a fundraiser for Gianforte's gubernatorial bid.
The president also made four visits to Montana in 2018, where he advocated for Gianforte’s re-election, including in comments to a packed rally in Missoula where he referenced and praised Gianforte’s 2017 assault on a reporter.
“Whether it was running for the seat or running for his re-election to the seat, (Gianforte has) made his connection to the president quite clear,” Banville said. “He’s never been shy about talking about how he meets with him, how he has an open line of communication to the president and that’s critical and part of his sales pitch for Congress.”
The Senate is expected to hold its trial early next year. Like Gianforte, fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has made clear he does not support impeachment or removing Trump from office.
Daines is up for re-election in 2020. On Wednesday after the House vote, he issued a statement condemning impeachment.
“Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the American people since before he was even sworn into office. This unprecedented impeachment sham has now been dumped on the lap of the United States Senate. It’s time to put an end to this and get back to work for the American people.” Daines said.
While Republicans are functioning as a bloc when it comes to votes on impeachment, it’s a more difficult path for Democrats, especially ones from states like Montana that at the presidential level have voted solidly for Republicans for decades. The last time Montana went blue on the presidential level was for former President Bill Clinton in 1992.
Montana’s only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, said in a statement Wednesday he would perform the job required of him.
“As jurors, each of us will take an oath to uphold our Constitutional duty to deliver a fair and honest trial. The American people expect transparency from their government, and for their representatives to exercise that Constitutional duty to evaluate the evidence before us and follow the facts wherever they lead,” Tester said. “That is what I intend to do.”
Polling in Montana is not frequent or often reliable. The two most recent polls available and conducted by public universities both captured small sample sizes and come with notable margins of error, but offer similar insights into what Montanans may be thinking.
They were both conducted this fall, shortly after Pelosi announced the formal impeachment process. The Big Sky Poll from the University of Montana and Mountain States Poll from Montana State University Billings show 52% and 59%, respectively, of those polled did not want Trump impeached and removed from office, while 39% and 33% approved of impeachment. The rest were undecided.
“Public opinion polls are few and far between, but there doesn’t seem to be a groundswell of unease among enough voters in Montana to really change dynamics,” Banville said. “Even the most Democrat-friendly polls we’ve seen indicate people don’t support impeaching and removing the president here. It really is a question of whether Tester will test that.”
Tester has not said whether he plans to seek re-election, which would happen next in 2024. While he faced strong attacks last year from Trump, including after the senator raised concerns about the president's nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department, that saga has largely faded from public discussion. Banville said an impeachment vote is momentous enough to have more sticking power.
“You can almost hear the ad running, even though it’s four years out, that says when this critical moment came up, (Tester) went with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to thwart the will of Montanans. That’s what they’re going to say,” Banville said.
Banville said it will be interesting to see how vocal Daines becomes in his support of Trump through the Senate trial.
“He has at times stepped up and spoken out in ways, like when President Trump criticized the four freshman female members of Congress, where Daines didn’t have to get involved and he chose to,” Banville said. Daines likewise criticized the congresswomen.
There are potential hazards to that approach when it comes to impeachment, Banville said, though probably not for Daines' upcoming election.
“It’s not a tremendous electoral risk, but you never know what’s going to happen in the future and if you are full-throatedly defending a politician that later on does something really bad, you are on the record and on the hook as being a supporter,” Banville said.
If Tester does vote for impeachment, and moderates and independents are upset, Banville said he would have time before a potential run for re-election to explain his thinking to voters.
“He’s always been open to those conversations and he has years to discuss it with them, to look them in their eye and shake their hand and say, ‘I understand why you’re mad but this is why I did it,’” Banville said. “Similarly if he votes against it and Democrats are really mad at him, he has that open approach that gives him a chance to let some of that steam that may have built up off.”
So funny, Pelosi and Schumer trying to dictate to the senate on how they should do their job. Pelosi is withholding sending over the papers till she gets her way. Isn't that bribery? Guess democrat don't really believe in the constitution after all.
Here's some funny things I've heard from the wingers this morning via defending their dumpster fire president:
-Don't you think it's funny that republicans complain that Democrats started impeaching Trump the day he was elected, but these are the same guys that held a meeting on the day that Obama was inaugurated to plan on how to defeat any policy that Obama wanted and deliberately stopping any legislative progress to thwart him.
-Moscow Mitch made this inane argument on the floor of the Senate this am...basically, Senate Repubs are not going to run a legitimate trial because the democrats didn't take 18 months to investigate Trump like Nixon, even though Mitch & Trump deliberately are working to make sure any relevant witnesses in the Trump administration aren't heard from.
Basically 'They didn't investigate thoroughly enough the investigation we're doing EVERYTHING IN OUR POWER TO KEEP THEM FROM INVESTIGATING." Huh, ow totally republican, right?
- Another great one is that 63 Million voters elected Trump and the left doesn't get to just undo that because they don't like him. Sorta an odd argument since 66 million Americans actually voted against Trump. And the 2018 elections were a complete repudiation of Trump with his side seeing landslide loses. The suplemtnary elections since have also followed the same anti-Trump trend as well. Even Moscow Mitch is in danger of being run out of office next year with his democrats challenger only trailing him by 2% points...and he's gain ground steadily since the Impeachment started.
- I love that wingers love polls as long as they agree with them, but turn on a dime when they don't. Fox News reported a damaging polls to everything republican impeachment defense this weekend. It showed that a full 54% of Americans wanted Trumped impeached, and every facet of the fake defense of Trump (everybody does this, its ok for a president to request dirt on a political rival from another country, etc) were hard pinned to the left's favor. Overwhelmingly. AND ON FOX.
So what did wingers do? Did they start condemning the President for the actions they knew were wrong? Did they start calling on Republican leadership to quit stalling and thwarting the process, or at least make a cohesive defense? No, they attacked the fox news poll instead...along with President Bone Spurs. So much easier than the truth.
-Notice that Nepotism is bad when Hunter Biden is the beneficiary of it...but not really a problem when the entire Trump white house is built upon it. The whole hunter biden issue has been investigated and gone over - and while I have no love for the biden family - there is nothing there. Trump gave Sondland an ambassadorship because they guy donated a million dollars, not because he was a great statesmen. He hired his own kids at the highest levels and in positions of power. He hired Mike Huckabee's daughter, Rudy Guliani's son, several prominent republican children and significant others, and like Sondland, many of his positions are filled not by people with expertise but those who gave and raised huge sum of money for him...including Betsy Devos most notably. A true case of SNO: Selective Nepotism Outrage.
Hmmm...poor old Donald Trump is being persecuted, and has complained that 63 million people voted for him but this is just a scam to remove him from office. Well, you see since 66 million people voted AGAINST HIM and he committed the crime of withholding aid to the Ukraine e for personal gain, and tried to obstruct every part of the investigation. So (borrowing from a Mr. Mulvaney) "Get over it."
For a guy who was demanding his chance to clear his name during the part of the during which there is no defense, the "grand jury" phase, Trump sure to be running away from the chance to defend himself and prove us all wrong.
Hmmm, can you think of what they call a man who's accused of crimes and actions he claims he didn't commit who wouldn't call the very people that could exonerate him, and who is avoiding the national forum he said he wanted to prove he didn't do anything wrong. Oh yeah, that word is GUILTY.
He may not be convicted by the senate...but that's because they almost to a man and woman cowards. Reports from inside the party say that if allowed to vote anonymously they'd have at least 30 people willing to convict him from the right. Moscow Mitch already admitted he plans to tilt the court on it's ear for Trump - because he works for Trump not the American people and Kentucky. And bizarre hypocrites like Lindsey Graham are proud to declare they don't intend to listen to evidence or "be a fair juror." The senate refuses to allow witness to be called - even though they claim that they'll exonerate Trump...oh sure they will, that's why you are keeping them from talking.
Doesn't change a thing...he was impeached. American will get to watch the republican party sell itself, and the country, and certainly any sense of duty out to appease what time will call the most corrupt and worst president we've ever had.
This guy is almost a bigger POS than Dump. Earned a fortune off of open source software, claims he hunts public lands when he actually leases the Hayhook Ranch to blast away and waste elk and still supports the most corrupt idiot to ever occupy the whitehouse and claims to be a christian.
Gianforte is an irrational Bible-thumper who thinks that the earth is less than 10,000 years old so we would expect no less from him.
I mean really - who's surprised by this lick spittle doing what lick spittles do...and not his job.
Like most republicans he probably delibertly didn't read any of the evidence and just was told what to vote and when. We know he's a little man on the inside for his actions beating up that much smaller reporter on the eve on his election...and his inability o think for himself under these circumstance just proves it.
Like Trump, the house Republicans and Senate republicans, you can ask him: if Trump is so darn innocent why is he refusing to allow witnesses to testify and hiding documents. He says he's innocent - this should be a no brainer. If I was ever charged with a crime I'd be driving the people and the documents that could exonerate me straight to the judges house.
Of course - it's for the obvious reason...he's guilty. He did it. He admitted, Mulvaney admitted it on TV. His ambassador said it was so. People listen to the call too. Career diplomats...many even put into their positions by trump. The aids and staff know he did and worked with him to hide and if they had to testify under oath would be forced to admit. You have to be an imbecile to come to any other conclusion.
Of course Gianforte will vote against impeachment of Trump. Gianforte sold out our country so Trump can raise campaign funds for him. He doesn't care that Trump abused his presidency powers to coerce a foreign country to interfere in 2020 election. He won't look at the facts because he is tied so closely to Trump to help him win the next election. It is all about holding onto power, regardless of breaking laws or abusing oath of office.
