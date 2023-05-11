Gianforte, a Republican, had previously issued amendatory vetoes on the three policies that cleared the Legislature with broad, bipartisan support. But because the Senate adjourned abruptly on the last day of the session hours before House and prior to either chamber taking Gianforte’s suggested changes into consideration, the bills were sent back in their original form for his signature or rejection.

House Bill 29 and Senate Bill 4 were the product of bipartisan legislative work before the 2023 session got underway. At that time, lawmakers were learning patients had died due to the state hospital's own neglect to meet health and safety standards, and the federal government terminated its funding agreement with the facility because of those failures.

HB 29, carried by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, would have ended the practice of admitting patients to Montana State Hospital with dementia, Alzheimer's or traumatic brain injury.

That prohibition already exists in the hospital's policy and in state law, but patients have still been committed to the state hospital by the courts in instances where they have nowhere else to go. The Legislature this session sought to boost the number of available beds in community settings by upping the Medicaid reimbursement rate paid by the state, theoretically giving assisted-living facilities the funding to actually pay for the cost of care.

The bill would also create a commission to oversee the transfer of current patients who fit into this category to community placements in assisted-living facilities, far less restrictive environments than Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. The commission would have until June 30, 2025, to develop a plan and transfer the patients out of the state hospital.

Last year the state health department contracted with a third party to examine staffing issues and how to become re-certified with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after the federal government terminated its certification with the state hospital last year over patient mistreatment and deaths. The department also rolled out a $300 million behavioral health initiative meant to enhance the state's continuum of care for generations to come.

The other proposal, Senate Bill 4, was intended as an accountability measure, opening up abuse and neglect reports to Disability Rights Montana, designated by Congress to have access to certain records in order to protect and advocate for patients in that facility.

"The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has dedicated, and continues to dedicate, significant time and effort to realizing the intent of House Bill 29, to improve the care provided to this patient population, independent of proposed legislation," Gianforte wrote in his veto letter Thursday. "However, as I emphasized to the Legislature in my amendatory veto letter, and as DPHHS has repeatedly warned over the course of the last 18 months, House Bill 29 fails to offer a realistic mechanism for compliance and to transition these patients who are currently committee to MHS's care to community-based treatment services and facilities."

HB 29 cleared the Legislature by very wide bipartisan margins, only receiving 18 no votes through its entire journey. The day after the session adjourned, Carlson said it was good policy and urged the governor to sign it.

Of SB 4, Gianforte called it "legally insufficient, deeply flawed, and fails to protect Montanans' constitutionally protected rights to privacy."

Earlier in the session, the head of Disability Rights Montana explained why she felt it was important to have external oversight of the facility.

"Without our organization having access to the records, the only oversight of the facility is internal," Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, Disability Rights Montana's executive director told lawmakers in a Jan. 4 committee hearing.

SB 4, sponsored by Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, did not receive a single no vote during the session, passing with the support of every legislator who voted on it.

House Bill 37 was also carried by Carlson. It would require a court issuing a warrant before a child is removed from their parent or parent by child protective services unless there’s an emergency.

It cleared the House with just eight "no" votes in total, but saw a slightly harder path in the Senate, where it advanced from a committee by just one vote but then later cleared the full chamber 41-9.

In a press conference last week after the session adjourned, Carlson advocated for the governor to sign HB 37 since lawmakers could not take up the amendatory vetoes.

“This is a historic opportunity to fix a problem Montana is known for and I don't want to be known for that problem anymore in Montana,” Carlson said, pointing out the bipartisan support for the bill. “ … It wasn't just people pushing a button because someone told them to. People in this building know we need to fix the problem, and this is the opportunity. This is a grand opportunity.”

In a statement emailed Thursday, Gianforte’s spokesperson explained the governor’s reasoning for the vetoes and pointed blame at the top Democrat in the Senate, who brought the successful motion to end that chamber’s work for the session before lawmakers had taken up the amendatory vetoes.

“The administration consulted legislators before and during the legislative session to fix problems with the bills. The governor does not take vetoes lightly, and made efforts to improve them through amendments,” spokesperson Kaitlin Price wrote. “Unfortunately, the Senate Minority Leader and a band of senators decided to quit early and sine die before the work was done, leaving the bills unchanged and deeply flawed. When considering these bills, the governor is putting the health and safety of children and other vulnerable Montanans above any political calculations, and we hope lawmakers will do the same.”