Gianforte using personal plane, not state aircraft

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, Gianforte's plane is a Pilatus Aircraft PC-12/47E, a fixed-wing single-engine plane made in 2017. Its registered owner is Bozeman Technology Incubator, which lists Gianforte's Bozeman home as its address.

Gianforte purchased the plane in December, his office said Monday.

"As he did when he served Montana in Congress, Gov. Gianforte doesn’t fly at taxpayer expense but instead on his own dime," said spokesperson Brooke Stroyke.

Stroyke said when the governor flies while conducting official state business, the state assumes liability in the event of a crash or other incident.

It wasn't clear Monday how information about travel on the plane and accounting for when it's used for state business versus personal use will be documented, but Stroyke said that would be determined, along with tracking costs of travel for state business.

It was also unclear what will happen with state plane Gianforte isn't using, which is a 1989 Beechcraft King Air twin turboprop.