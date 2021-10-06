Gianforte travels to Texas for border tour

In advance of a tour and press conference, Gianforte appeared on Fox News, saying the reason for the trip was to draw attention to what he called an "unmitigated disaster."

"It is a humanitarian disaster, it is a national security disaster," Gianforte told host Ainsley Earhardt in the morning broadcast before he and 10 other GOP governors toured the border and held a press conference.

During the TV spot, Gianforte cited the amount of methamphetamine that's been seized at the border, as well as people trying to enter the country.

"We've had over 1.3 million illegals apprehended at the southern border. Those are just the ones that were caught. That's more than the entire population of my state of Montana," Gianforte said.

A group of Republican governors in late September sent the administration a note asking for a meeting about issues along the border; on Wednesday Gianforte's office said the administration has not yet responded.

Flight-tracking data shows Gianforte's private plane left the Bozeman airport Tuesday and landed at McAllen Miller International Airport in McAllen, Texas, later in the day. After taking office, Gianforte said he would use his private plane to travel instead of the state airplane and foot his own travel bills.

