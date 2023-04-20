Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday he has signed more than 100 bills into law as part of an effort to cut regulations and laws identified as “red tape.”

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras spearheaded the “Red Tape Relief Taskforce,” which spent the last two years vetting existing regulations and laws and proposing cuts and reforms for those deemed outdated, unnecessary or over-burdensome.

“Together we’re making government more efficient and responsive,” Gianforte said. “Together we’re opening the doors of greater opportunity that have been shut by red tape.”

Many of the red tape bills have advanced easily through the legislature, such as those adding online options for businesses or changing application processes.

Juras said the administration will continue with the program following the session.

“This has been a marathon, not a sprint, and it will continue,” she said.

The governor said he would still like to see additional bills move to his desk, naming House Bill 152 from Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, which reforms licensure processes at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. The bill saw significant amendments in the House which has narrowed its scope considerably to military exemptions, but remains in the hands of the Senate.

“There’s still a little time left so I’m hopeful for HB 152, this was really a keystone bill in our red tape relief that allows for licensure reciprocity with other states to expand our health care workforce,” Gianforte said. “That ran up on the rocks a little bit in the House, but the Senate is looking at it, I think it’s really important to get that done.”