Gianforte touts progress, notes places to improve in State of State

Gov. Greg Gianforte struck a triumphant tone in his second State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night, outlining a business-friendly first two years in office and laying out his priorities for the legislative session.

“Together, we’re opening the doors of greater opportunity so more folks can prosper and achieve the American dream,” Gianforte said, standing at the House lectern during a joint session of the two chambers. “We’re unleashing the engine of economic growth, business development and job creation that for too long has sputtered.”

It was his second such address since taking office in 2021 as the first Republican to occupy the governor’s mansion in over a decade. It's his last State of the State before being up for re-election in 2024. Gianforte wasted little time in listing his accomplishments from the previous session, when Republicans were able to get many long-time priorities finally passed into law.

“As we lead Montana’s comeback, we’re creating an environment where businesses can thrive, create more good-paying jobs and increase opportunities for all Montanans,” the governor said, referring to his vision of the state as a “sanctuary for freedom and for free enterprise.”

Gianforte also trotted out several of his stated priorities for building on the previous session’s tax cuts while using an historic surplus to write checks for property owners and pay off the state’s debts.

“With inflation taking a bite out of every Montana family budget, from gas to groceries, providing meaningful tax relief is critical,” he said. “.... The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid their taxes, and we’re going to give it back.”

In a Democratic rebuttal delivered by state Sen. Shannon O'Brien of Missoula, the minority party reiterated they believe the tax cuts would unfairly benefit those who earn more money.

“Every single one of us is feeling the pinch of property taxes, of income taxes and inflation. The system needs to be fair, where the wealthy pay their fair share and ordinary Montanans aren't stuck paying the bulk of the bill,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien called the property tax rebates “a wink and a nod” that didn't go far enough.

Gianforte also thanked Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras for her work on the Red Tape Relief Commission, a project that has resulted in scores of bills that his administration says will reduce regulatory burdens on businesses in the state.

In the rebuttal, O’Brien criticized the red-tape legislation, saying it “quite frankly does nothing for Montana families and nothing to address the housing shortage.”

Despite Republican lawmakers’ attention on many of the hot-button cultural issues frequently animating hearing rooms in the Capitol over the last three weeks, Gianforte lingered more on economic issues in his address. The deeply religious Republican gave a nod to efforts to restrict abortion, but didn't call out any specific proposals to do so.

“Without life there can be no liberty and no pursuit of happiness. All life is precious and must be protected,” Gianforte said, earning one of the night’s loudest applause breaks from GOP lawmakers.

While Gianforte did not delve into most of the so-called "culture war issues," O'Brien criticized Republicans for some of the bills that have been heard or will be soon, such as those aimed at medical care for transgender Montanans.

“Much of this first month in the Legislature, the Republican majority has been spending precious time not on the economic issues that should unite us, but rather on the divisive agenda that divides Montana and it breaks my heart sometimes," O'Brien said. "For some of them, I wonder, have they forgotten the basic value of love thy neighbor as thyself?"

Gianforte also referenced the “parental rights” issue, which has come to capture conservative anger ranging from pandemic restrictions in public schools to references to sexuality in library books and curriculum focused on the history of race relations in the United States.

“Let’s be clear, government should never stand between parents and their kids’ education,” he said. “Let’s empower Montana families to choose what’s better for their family and their kids. Let’s protect parents’ rights.”

In her response, O'Brien focused heavily on access to child care.

“The governor offers modest tax credit to address the child care crisis. But it does not begin to meet the needs of families or child care businesses across the state,” O’Brien said. “ .. The issue of child care can affect our families, the businesses who can't find workers because the workers are staying at home to look after the children, and the child care businesses themselves”

The governor did, however, also strike several bipartisan notes throughout the night. In addition to publicly thanking a number of Republican lawmakers carrying his priority legislation, he also gave shout-outs to several Democrats, including those who served on the Affordable Housing Task Force he convened over the interim.

With a dire lack of affordable housing as one of the most severe problems facing Montanans, a range of proposals have emerged this session to address the issue. Gianforte only pointed to one specific policy to address housing, urging lawmakers to pass legislation to spend $200 million to expand water and wastewater infrastructure “and ultimately expand housing capacity throughout our state.”

“If we want nurses, law enforcement officers and teachers to live in the communities they serve, we must also address the shortage of affordable attainable housing as well,” he said.

O’Brien said Gianforte hasn’t provided “any real solutions to the housing crisis.”

“The governor says that business has grown in Montana, bringing new jobs. But businesses can thrive when they cannot find the staff. What good are new jobs if people can't afford to live where they work?”

Gianforte spoke to several other major issues this session that have captured bipartisan attention. One of the most pressing is the Montana State Hospital, and he thanked lawmakers from both parties for their work on the issue, prompting a lengthy standing ovation from both sides of the aisle.

“We propose a generational investment in our behavioral health care facilities,” Gianforte said. “With it, we’ll repair the state hospital in Warm Springs, we’ll improve patient services and we’ll better secure the safety of patients and providers. We’ll also support expanded community-based behavioral health clinics. Friends, it’s time to stop kicking the can down the road.”

