Gianforte to tour southern border Wednesday
Gianforte to tour southern border Wednesday

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks at a press conference

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks at a press conference  Aug. 24 in the Montana State Capitol.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office confirmed he will join a group of other Republican governors in Texas on Wednesday for a briefing and tour of the southern border.

Several GOP governors will attend a press conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to release a border security plan.

"Tomorrow morning, Gov. Gianforte will join other governors for a briefing on the border crisis, and later he will tour the border," a spokesperson for Gianforte said in an email Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, Gianforte signed a letter with 25 other Republican governors asking for a meeting with President Joe Biden about the southern border. Gianforte's office said Tuesday it has not received a reply to the letter, which asked for a meeting within 15 days.

In the email, Gianforte's spokesperson pointed to drug use in Montana and the amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl that originated in Mexico and has entered the state.

"Our nation’s southern border remains porous and insecure, with drug cartels and human traffickers taking full advantage of the situation," wrote spokesperson Jack O'Brien. "As Montana communities grapple with the devastation of illegal drug use and addiction, drug seizures at the southern border have skyrocketed as border apprehensions reach record levels."

O'Brien cited nearly 775 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 17,800 pounds of methamphetamines seized at the southern border in July.

A news release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little, one of the attendees, said the other governors making the trip in addition to Gianforte, Little and Abbott include:

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
  • Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon
  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
  • Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

The release from Little's office said the trip includes a boat tour of the Rio Grande River.

