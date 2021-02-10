Gianforte to lift mask mandate Friday, signs COVID-19 liability shield

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he'll lift the statewide mask mandate Friday, during a ceremony where he signed legislation aimed at creating a liability shield for businesses, nonprofits, churches and other organizations over exposure to COVID-19.
Senate Bill 65 was carried by Great Falls Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick and signed Wednesday.
The bill was part of Gianforte's requirement to lift the statewide mask mandate that has been in place since July. The other part was widespread vaccination of vulnerable people.
By Wednesday, 41,539 Montanans had been been fully vaccinated and 149,263 doses have been administered.
Gianforte cited holding at least a first vaccination clinic at all the state's assisted living centers and nursing homes as reaching the vulnerable population.
Republicans who passed the bill said it guards from frivolous lawsuits, as a legal action can only be brought in the case of gross negligence. Democrats who opposed the legislation said the state already offers those protections and that the bill would allow for bad actors to harm Montanans without consequences.
"Let's get this down to the governor's desk so we can get rid of the mask mandate in this state," Fitzpatrick said in the Senate when they took their second-to-last vote on the bill.
In the same hearing, Democrats pointed to lawsuits filed against assisted living centers who have been sued following patient deaths as the virus spread through the facilities and argued the operators of other facilities would not be held accountable going forward if the bill became law. So far, three assisted living facilities in Montana have seen lawsuits.
The bill is effective immediately and terminates Jan. 1, 2031.
Gianforte said in January the second component of lifting the mask mandate was vaccinating vulnerable people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan. The phase includes those ages 70 and older, people ages 16-69 with specific health conditions and Native Americans. He estimated then about 250,000 were in that category. Earlier estimates put about 40,000-60,000 people in Phase 1A.
This story will be updated.