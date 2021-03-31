Gianforte to get vaccine Thursday, resists call from Biden for mask mandate return

The plea came as the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of "impending doom" as case growth nationally has increased, in part because of more contagious variants.

At least 54 variant cases have been found in Montana , according to information from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. The first four cases were reported earlier this month.

"I don't think one size fits all," Gianforte said. "I said that from the beginning. I trust Montanans with their health and that of their loved ones. That's why we've shifted more to personal responsibility, rather than what I believe are really impractical mandates and one-size-fits-all approach. And we're seeing good results. Hospitalizations are down, new infections are down. ... Barring some reversal in the trends, we're going to continue to open up Montana so we can get back to normal."