Gianforte to deliver State of the State address on Thursday
Gianforte to deliver State of the State address on Thursday

Gov. Greg Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte talks about his administration's budget proposal in the Governor's Reception Room on Jan. 7.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
HELENA — Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte will deliver his first State of the State address to a joint session of the Montana Legislature on Thursday evening, with some modifications to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gianforte will outline his legislative priorities in a speech in the House chambers at 7 p.m. In past years, all 150 lawmakers gathered on the House floor and guests filled the gallery.

This year, members of the legislature who would be uncomfortable crowded into the House will also be able to watch the speech via streaming in the Senate chambers or the Old Supreme Court chambers at the Capitol, as well as online.

The Montana Legislature is strongly recommending, but not requiring, lawmakers to wear masks at the Capitol.

Gianforte is Montana's first Republican governor in 16 years.

