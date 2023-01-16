Gianforte to appoint judge in northcentral MT vacancy

District Court Judge Robert "Bob" Olson is set to retire after presiding over Toole, Pondera, Glacier and Teton counties since 2012.

According to Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath's notice to Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 4, Olson plans to retire April 7. He was elected to the Ninth Judicial District Court in 2012.

The Governor’s Office now begins the process of appointing Olson’s replacement, opening the matter for applications and nominations from any lawyer in good standing through 5 p.m. on Feb. 13. A monthlong public comment on those applicants period begins Feb. 14.

Since the 2021 Legislature abolished the Judicial Nomination Commission, Gianforte has instead assembled localized vetting panels to review applicants before forwarding a shortlist to the governor.

The appointment will likely be completed in time for confirmation by the state Senate during the Legislature’s 90-day session, which is scheduled to run through early May. The governor's spokesperson did not respond to a question Monday whether the governor expects that appointment to be completed in that timeframe.