Gianforte throws support behind religious freedom bill; opponents numbers grow, too

Chelsia Rice, owner of Montana Book Co. in Helena, spoke in opposition to the bill Thursday.

Rice, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, testified that she knew people who said they are leaving Montana because they suspect the bill will pass.

House Republicans have already passed two bills decried by the LGBTQ community; one to prevent transgender women from participating in women's school sports, and the other to limit medical care for transgender youth experiencing gender dysphoria. The bills are awaiting action in the Senate.

"I've had customers tell me they are leaving; they are leaving Montana" Rice told the committee. "They do not feel safe."

As the day went on, social media began stirring with claims that two Republican representatives on the committee let out a "cheer" when Rice testified that RFRA's passage would drive people out of the state. Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, were named as the lawmakers who appeared to celebrate the notion.