Gianforte throws support behind religious freedom bill; opponents numbers grow, too

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, through his lieutenant governor's testimony Thursday, put his support behind a bill to establish the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Montana.
The proposal has been cheered by supporters as a fortification of religious rights in court while opponents fear it could give discrimination legal footing in the state.
Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, a former University of Montana adjunct law professor and past candidate for the Montana Supreme Court, told the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Senate Bill 215 had the support of the first Republican governor in the last 16 years.
The bill has drawn some of the sharpest criticism from the LGBTQ community since it surfaced in the Senate, where it narrowly passed last month.
Thursday was the first public support Gianforte, a deeply religious conservative, lent to the bill.
"Gov. Gianforte emphasizes this is not a license to discriminate against the LGBT," Juras told the committee. "They are hired as employees across the state. It is not a license for lodging facilities or private employers to discriminate."
Supporters of the measure Thursday spent much time challenging the assertion that passing RFRA was akin to abolishing non-discrimination ordinances some communities in the state have enacted. The bill, cosponsored by 40 Republican lawmakers, would prohibit state agencies from implementing laws that "substantially burden" peoples' ability to exercise religion.
Under the bill, if a state agency was brought to court over the matter, it would have to prove it had a "compelling interest" to enact such a policy.
Opponent numbers had also grown since the RFRA bill's first appearance on the House side of the Capitol. The Montana American Indian Caucus sent a letter to the committee through Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena, a Democrat from Lame Deer and a former president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. The bill is unnecessary, Whiteman Pena said, and would protect people who discriminate against others.
"Our people have survived a long history of oppression, denial of employment opportunities, refusal of services and dismissal of our basic human rights," she said. "This bill does not provide any meaningful protection for religious freedom that is not already enshrined in our state and federal constitution."
Chelsia Rice, owner of Montana Book Co. in Helena, spoke in opposition to the bill Thursday.
Rice, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, testified that she knew people who said they are leaving Montana because they suspect the bill will pass.
House Republicans have already passed two bills decried by the LGBTQ community; one to prevent transgender women from participating in women's school sports, and the other to limit medical care for transgender youth experiencing gender dysphoria. The bills are awaiting action in the Senate.
"I've had customers tell me they are leaving; they are leaving Montana" Rice told the committee. "They do not feel safe."
As the day went on, social media began stirring with claims that two Republican representatives on the committee let out a "cheer" when Rice testified that RFRA's passage would drive people out of the state. Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, were named as the lawmakers who appeared to celebrate the notion.
After the hearing, Hinkle said he doesn’t remember who testified that people would leave the state if RFRA passed. Hinkle said there was no cheer during the hearing but he did lift his hands as a physical reaction in disbelief to the opponent’s testimony that people would leave the state if the bill passed. On Twitter, Rice said she missed the reaction that drew criticism.
“I looked at Phalen and shrugged,” Hinkle said. “He saw me and shrugged back.”
By mid-afternoon, Hinkle said he had received a handful of emails criticizing him for the action during the hearing. He described those who sent emails as from the LGBTQ community.
During the hearing — not long after Rice testified — Rep. Donovan Hawk, D-Butte, made a statement to the committee about the disruption.
“I would hope we couldn’t just sit here and snicker while people are making testimony,” he said.
Phalen did not return a call Thursday night seeking comment. A call to the Montana Book Co. seeking comment from Rice was also not returned.
At the end of the hearing, the bill sponsor, Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, made note that RFRA had broad support when it passed at the federal level in 1993, and was signed into law by Democratic President Bill Clinton.
"This should not be a partisan issue," Glimm said.
The House Judiciary Committee did not vote on the bill Thursday. The committee meets again Friday at 8 a.m.