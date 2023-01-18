Gianforte tax bill tabled, but may come back

While the House Taxation Committee on Wednesday voted to table Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposal for using $500 million of the state's estimated surplus for two years of property tax rebates, a Republican legislative leader said the bill is likely not dead.

Rep. Sue Vinton, the Republican House majority leader from Billings, brought the motion to table House Bill 222, which is an action that can't be debated. The vote was tabled in committee on a 14-7 vote, without any clear party-line division. The bill would have created property tax rebates of up to $1,000 for a homeowner that lives in Montana for at least seven months in each of the next two years. It is carried by Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon.

Supporters said the bill would be a good way to use the surplus to help homeowners facing ever-increasing property tax bills. The next reappraisal cycle will hit at the end of April near when the legislative session will adjourn. Opponents say solutions should be more permanent, policy changes and that renters are left out of the conversation even though landlords pass along increased property taxes in the form of higher rents.

In the committee meeting, Vinton did not say why she brought the motion. But in an interview after, she said it was to allow for more debate on many of the proposals on property tax relief and ideas on how to use the surplus. She also said she expected the legislation to resurface.

"House Bill 222 is a is a large, complex bill, and there are a lot of people that have a lot of interest in ideas in that bill. I just thought that the committee needed a little more time to think about it before we acted," Vinton said. " ... I expect to (HB) 222 to continue moving through the process."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gianforte said he was "shocked" by the tabling.

"After Montanans lined up to support the governor's plan for $2,000 property tax rebates, the governor is shocked legislators decided to stall providing Montanans with property tax relief," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote.

Vinton said Republicans are in regular communication with the governor's office, but did not say specifically if GOP lawmakers told the governor the tabling was coming.

"We're all united in doing the most fiscally responsible thing we can for our taxpayers and our citizens," Vinton said.

Vinton also said a number of different ideas will advance in the coming day and weeks.

There's a bill from Rep. Bill Mercer, House Bill 192, that would put $250 million of the surplus toward property tax rebates, along with providing income tax rebates and pay down state debts. It is awaiting a vote in the House Appropriations Committee. Gianforte, a Republican, has also said he'll bring a bill to pay off all state bonded debt but he does not have a proposal for income tax rebates; instead he wants to lower the tax rate paid by those earning more than about $19,000 and an increased threshold to the earned income tax credit for lower wage earners.