Gianforte taps Gallatin Co. sheriff for Corrections chief

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte late Monday announced Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be the next director of the Montana Department of Corrections.

Gootkin has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, and held the office as sheriff since 2012. The appointment was praised Monday by the Broadwater County sheriff and county attorney, as well as a Gallatin County commissioner, in a release from the governor's office.

"I'm proud to nominate Sheriff Gootkin to join our team to change the culture at the Department of Corrections and help the agency better serve the people of Montana," Gianforte said in the release. "Brian is as committed as I am to reducing recidivism and improving reentry for individuals in our corrections system. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at the department."

Gootkin said in the release he was "honored" to join the Gianforte administration.

"The Department of Corrections' core charge is protecting and promoting public safety, and I look forward to bringing new transparency and accountability to that mission," Gootkin said.