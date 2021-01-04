Gianforte taps Gallatin Co. sheriff for Corrections chief

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte late Monday announced Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be the next director of the Montana Department of Corrections.
Gootkin has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, and held the office as sheriff since 2012. The appointment was praised Monday by the Broadwater County sheriff and county attorney, as well as a Gallatin County commissioner, in a release from the governor's office.
"I'm proud to nominate Sheriff Gootkin to join our team to change the culture at the Department of Corrections and help the agency better serve the people of Montana," Gianforte said in the release. "Brian is as committed as I am to reducing recidivism and improving reentry for individuals in our corrections system. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at the department."
Gootkin said in the release he was "honored" to join the Gianforte administration.
"The Department of Corrections' core charge is protecting and promoting public safety, and I look forward to bringing new transparency and accountability to that mission," Gootkin said.
The state corrections agency was among many then-Gov.-elect Gianforte emphasized were open to applications for a new director. The department has seen COVID-19 infections flare up among those in its prison and probation populations, as well as staff. Six Montana State Prison inmates have died from complications from the virus. Former Director Reginald Michael is facing an administrative complaint against him alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.
Publicly, Gianforte and Gootkin's paths crossed four years ago on the eve of his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Gallatin County sheriff's deputies responded to Gianforte's campaign headquarters, where they learned Gianforte had assaulted a reporter. Gianforte was charged with and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin, who ran for sheriff as a Republican, was questioned the day after the assault about a $250 donation made to Gianforte's campaign, and whether there were any conflicts of interest in his handling the case.
“I respectfully disagree," Gootkin said, as reported by the Great Falls Tribune then. "The citizens of Gallatin County elected me to do a job, and this incident occurred in our county, and it is our duty to investigate.”
The Department of Corrections, according to its website, supervises about 8,500 people on probation or parole and roughly 1,800 between the Montana State Prison near Deer Lodge and the Montana Women's Prison in Billings. The department works with a $185 million budget.
Gootkin is Gianforte's ninth appointment to the 12 cabinet positions he must fill. Positions are subject to confirmation from the GOP-majority state Senate.