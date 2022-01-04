Gianforte talks economy, COVID while marking 1st year in office

In the last year Montana made advances in recovering its economy, addressing substance use disorder and investing in infrastructure, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday, while facing continued challenges of COVID-19, lack of housing and inflation.

Gianforte marked his first year in office with a press conference from the state Capitol. The governor touted policies and reforms that he believes are creating a pro-business environment in the state.

“With an outstanding team assembled, we rolled up our sleeves and got to work,” he said. “Our focus was and remains getting our economy going, changing the way Helena does business and protecting our Montana way of life. And we’ve made great progress.”

The last year began with Gianforte, the first Republican governor in 16 years, and a GOP-dominated Legislature passing a number of new laws revising tax policy, reshaping elections, limiting the governor’s and public health officials' power, expanding where firearms may be carried and limiting access to abortion. The Republican dominance allowed many bills that previously met the veto pen of a Democratic governor to become law despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers.

Gianforte said his policies worked toward four goals: growing the economy and creating more good-paying jobs; fiscal responsibility; emphasizing customer service in state government; and “protecting the Montana way of life,” including election reform bills, expanding forest management and laws on firearms and abortion.

“For too long Montana hasn’t been living up to our full outstanding potential. We’ve seen jobs and opportunities grow in other states while they haven’t here,” he said. “… I’m filled with enthusiasm, enthusiasm for Montana’s future. Together, we’ve tapped into Montana’s outstanding potential.”

The governor said work continues on his administration’s efforts to review regulations, a process he described as a “marathon, not a sprint.”

“We are committed to getting rid of that wet blanket and cutting red tape, reforming, rolling back and repealing unnecessary and burdensome regulations,” he said.

Gianforte, saying he had received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, spent a considerable portion of his speech addressing the pandemic, including encouraging Montanans to become vaccinated. More than 2,900 residents have died from COVID-19, he noted.

“Their loss can’t be captured in a number, on a dashboard or a TV screen,” the governor said. “They’re family. Mothers, fathers, grandparents, friends and neighbors — their lives remind us all of the importance of getting vaccinated and the data bears that out.”t

Officials are learning more about the omicron variant, which Gianforte says will cause a surge in Montana. He added that other states have also seen a rapid post-surge decline. The variant’s high degree of transmissibility is a cause for concern, but the governor pointed to some evidence of fewer severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and the need for ventilators.

As Gianforte has stated previously, he will not exercise his emergency powers to issue mandates related to COVID-19, referencing recent remarks by Biden that, “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.”

“Our course out of this virus doesn’t come from federal mandates, it will come from people in communities throughout our country exercising personal responsibility and sound judgment,” Gianforte said. During his first year in office, Gianforte made several changes from the previous Democratic administration in terms of handling the pandemic. That included lifting a statewide mask mandate after lawmakers passed a COVID-19 liability bill and ending several executive orders and a state of emergency.

When asked about testing supply and access to rapid COVID-19 tests, the governor said tests secured by the state have been getting released. The state has applied for additional tests, he said, and added that “we believe those are coming.”

Gianforte highlighted the allocation of billions in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a bill he opposed and says he continues to oppose. He believes the measure is “fiscally irresponsible,” citing inflation, but that the state is charged with being “good stewards” of the money and prioritizing long-term projects.

Gianforte acknowledged that Montana faces a housing crisis where demand outpaces supply. He pointed to workforce programs, saying, “we need the contracting industry to build their capacity,” and said some subdivision regulations could be streamlined to promote more development.

The workforce shortage comes despite low unemployment and record number of Montanans working, although many are also leaving the workforce.

“There’s still a desperate need for workforce,” he said. “As we talk to the business community, the number one issue is we can’t find qualified people for the jobs.”

Eighteen of the laws signed by Gianforte last year have been challenged in court, with most of the litigation still working its way through the process. One of the laws upheld was a bill backed by his administration to change the way judges are appointed to vacancies in the state. Republicans backed the bill, with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras saying the bill would create more accountability. Democrats argued during the legislative session Gianforte could appoint those with political connections.

Gianforte was asked Tuesday about the appointment of Andrew Breuner to a judgeship in district court in Gallatin County last month. Under the new state law on appointments, Gianforte chose Breuner, a Belgrade city judge and MSU professor. Breuner’s work also includes serving on the boards of Petra Academy, a private religious school Gianforte founded, and Love in the Name of Christ, an organization that supports local churches and has also benefited from the Gianforte Family Foundation.

The governor defended the appointment.

“In the end the decision is mine,” he said. “I would say the personal relationship had nothing to do with it. He was the most qualified individual and that’s why I selected him.”

