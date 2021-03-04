Gianforte talks economic priorities at ranch north of Livingston

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State lawmakers under Republican and Democratic governors have reduced the business equipment tax in recent decades. The tax rate was as high as 12% in the 1980s. In its current form, the first $100,000 of equipment owned by a business isn’t taxed, the next $6 million is taxed at a 1.5% rate and additional equipment is taxed at a 3% rate.

The tax has long been a focus of business groups, including the Montana Chamber of Commerce, which has argued it limits business investment and impedes job growth. Industry groups, including the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, have also said the tax is a burden on their members.

House Bill 303 passed the House in February on a party-line vote. The Senate Taxation Committee then considered the bill last week. One Democrat joined the Republicans on the committee in voting to send the bill to the floor.

Sen. Walt Sales, R-Manhattan, who voted for the bill in the taxation committee, said the legislation is crucial for keeping agricultural operations financially viable, which, in turn, makes it easier for older farmers and ranchers to transfer their businesses to their children.