Gianforte: Talk to medical providers about COVID-19 vaccines

Gianforte repeatedly touted the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, which have been taken by about 450,000 Montanans. With each statement he encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to consult doctors or pharmacists directly to receive medical advice. Encouragement by elected officials or the media to vaccinate have been ineffective, he believes.

“When it comes down to it though, people who are hesitant to get the vaccine don’t want a lecture,” the governor said. “They don’t respond to sanctimony and virtue signaling. They want to be talked to with respect. They trust their personal medical provider to talk to them about the vaccine, answer their questions, clear up any uncertainty and provide them with medical guidance.”

Montana's 50% uptake of eligible vaccinations continues to lag behind national averages. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that a little over 60% of those 12 years of age or older had been fully vaccinated.

Gianforte derided politicization of the vaccine, calling it “unfortunate,” and providing an example of a comment made by Vice President Kamala Harris in reference to former President Donald Trump. The governor did not provide an example of politicization of the vaccine made by any Republican officials.