Gianforte: Talk to medical providers about COVID-19 vaccines

The state of Montana will not institute mask or vaccine mandates or lockdowns in response to increasing COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday, while noting the efficacy of vaccines and encouraging unvaccinated Montanans to consult medical providers.
The Republican governor held a press conference ranging from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to the economy to the surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
The press conference came a day after the federal Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and as 50% of Montanans eligible to be vaccinated have received their shots.
“Across the country and in Montana we’re seeing new cases and hospitalizations rise because of the delta variant. The delta variant is serious,” Gianforte said.
On Tuesday, Montana added 720 new COVID-19 cases to the state's dashboard with a total of about 3,900 active cases. A total of 239 people are hospitalized in the state.
The delta variant is more contagious for unvaccinated than vaccinated Montanans, he continued, including the likelihood of hospitalization – comments echoed by Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimane, the state’s acting chief medical officer, who said that 90% of samples sequenced at the state lab are delta.
“As the doctor acknowledged, it couldn’t be a more important time to get vaccinated,” Gianforte said. “The vaccines have been researched, they’ve been rigorously tested, they’re safe and they work.”
Gianforte repeatedly touted the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, which have been taken by about 450,000 Montanans. With each statement he encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to consult doctors or pharmacists directly to receive medical advice. Encouragement by elected officials or the media to vaccinate have been ineffective, he believes.
“When it comes down to it though, people who are hesitant to get the vaccine don’t want a lecture,” the governor said. “They don’t respond to sanctimony and virtue signaling. They want to be talked to with respect. They trust their personal medical provider to talk to them about the vaccine, answer their questions, clear up any uncertainty and provide them with medical guidance.”
Montana's 50% uptake of eligible vaccinations continues to lag behind national averages. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that a little over 60% of those 12 years of age or older had been fully vaccinated.
Gianforte derided politicization of the vaccine, calling it “unfortunate,” and providing an example of a comment made by Vice President Kamala Harris in reference to former President Donald Trump. The governor did not provide an example of politicization of the vaccine made by any Republican officials.
Unlike his predecessor Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, Gianforte said mandates are not on the table for Montana.
“The state of Montana will not impose a mask mandate, and the state of Montana will not impose a vaccine mandate,” he said. “As I always have, I trust Montanans to make decisions that’s best for their health and the health of their loved ones.”
Vaccination is also important to the state’s economic recovery, he said. Gianforte applauded lower unemployment claims and higher workforce participation, but felt gains were hampered by inflation.
Bekki Kirsch Wehner, bureau chief for the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau within the state health department, said that with the delta surge the uptake in vaccines has also increased in recent weeks. CDC recommendations now call for booster shots for immune compromised individuals. The state has not received full guidelines on boosters for other vaccinated people, she said. Even with the uptick, the state’s vaccine inventory remains sufficient to continue to offer free vaccines.
