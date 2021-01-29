Gianforte: State could distribute twice the amount of vaccine it's getting now

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday said Montana could manage distributing twice the amount of vaccine it's receiving from the federal government each week.
"We did poll hospitals, public health officials and they could accept at least double what we're currently getting and be efficient in the distribution," Gianforte said at a press conference Friday.
Montana is getting one of the lowest weekly allotments of vaccines per capita, Gianforte said. The state is 45th in terms of number of vaccine doses delivered per 100,000 residents, but is seventh in its ability to get dose administered.
"We are working hard to reach all of Montana with this life-saving vaccine. We're making progress, but we need a greater supply of vaccine from the federal government," Gianforte said. "We've achieved great efficiencies in getting vaccines administered. We're doing a terrific job as the CDC data show, but we're not being rewarded with an appropriate dose allocation."
About 87% of doses in the state have been administered, according to the governor. In the coming week Montana will be allocated 15,625 first doses of the vaccine and 6,300 second doses, said state medical officer Greg Holzman. That's up from 13,525 the week before.
"We want to make sure that all the vaccines that come into Montana are getting into arms quickly," Holzman said. "Our current supply limits our ability to give everyone the vaccine today.
Holzman reiterated supply does not meet demand in Montana, as is the case across the country.
"Not everyone that's in (Phase) 1B will be able to get their vaccine next week. We don't have the supply for the demand that's there," Holzman said, adding the state is requesting the maximum amount from the federal government each week.
"We're moving in the right direction, but it also means that's only the amount of people that can get a first vaccine dose into next week. It's a small increase. The good news is we suspect the vaccine supplies will increase as things are moving forward at the federal level."
The state has administered nearly 99,250 doses of vaccine, with just more than 24,500 Montanans fully immunized.
Gianforte said in his State of the State speech Thursday night he sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for an increase in Montana's vaccine distribution.
"We've proven that we can get shots into arms successfully, and it's absolutely critical that we get more supply to protect the most vulnerable among us," Gianforte said.
Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn, who heads the state's COVID-19 task force, said Friday he's not sure how the federal government sets the maximum number of doses allocated to each state every week. A spokesperson for the federal Department of Health and Human Services did not return an email seeking comment Friday.
"We're not sure how the federal government is coming up with the allocation per state," Quinn said. " ... Right now it's some art that we're not able to read into as to why we're getting what we're getting."
While the state works toward vaccinating more people, Holzman said it's important to continue to wear masks, stay physically distant from people outside your household, avoid crowded areas where you can't stay distanced and continue washing hands.