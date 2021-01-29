Gianforte: State could distribute twice the amount of vaccine it's getting now

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday said Montana could manage distributing twice the amount of vaccine it's receiving from the federal government each week.

"We did poll hospitals, public health officials and they could accept at least double what we're currently getting and be efficient in the distribution," Gianforte said at a press conference Friday.

Montana is getting one of the lowest weekly allotments of vaccines per capita, Gianforte said. The state is 45th in terms of number of vaccine doses delivered per 100,000 residents, but is seventh in its ability to get dose administered.

"We are working hard to reach all of Montana with this life-saving vaccine. We're making progress, but we need a greater supply of vaccine from the federal government," Gianforte said. "We've achieved great efficiencies in getting vaccines administered. We're doing a terrific job as the CDC data show, but we're not being rewarded with an appropriate dose allocation."

About 87% of doses in the state have been administered, according to the governor. In the coming week Montana will be allocated 15,625 first doses of the vaccine and 6,300 second doses, said state medical officer Greg Holzman. That's up from 13,525 the week before.