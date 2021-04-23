Gianforte signs wolf trapper 'reimbursement' bill

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has documented a slide in hunter success but not explicitly linked that to predation compared to other factors such as access.

But the bill drew controversy, with opponents believing it stretches across ethical lines and effectively institutes a bounty on the animals. The word “bounty” itself became an issue at times as some Republicans objected to its use, saying payments must be based on expenses and SB 267 does not allow a profit. Opponents countered the bill allowed payment for a dead animal, thus meeting the definition.

During testimony on a similar bill in 2019, state wildlife officials said a trapper or hunter could be compensated for "effort,” for example trapping to protect livestock, but not be paid based for success.

An Idaho-based nonprofit called the Foundation for Wildlife Management runs a cost-payment program and testified in favor of expanding it to Montana. The organization pays successful wolf trappers up to $1,000 based on where the animal is harvested in that state.