Gianforte signs state budget bill into law

The bill passed mostly along party lines, although it picked up the support of about half the Democrats in the Senate. After making gains in both the House and Senate last election, the GOP firmly controlled both the House and Senate during the session.

Democrats criticized several provisions added to the must-pass legislation late in the session, including language that clarifies legislative intent to end continuous eligibility for the state's Medicaid expansion program. They argue this can kick qualified people off the program, while Republicans say checking enrollment eligibility more than once a year will keep people from defrauding it.

The budget also contains $100,000 in funding for lawsuits filed over new laws that tighten access to voting and $285,500 to pay for a committee formed by Republicans to investigate allegations of bias and improper behavior in the judiciary.

There’s also $1 million for the Montana University System to implement legislation that legalized concealed carry of firearms on public college campuses, but only under the condition that MUS doesn’t challenge the legality of the measure.