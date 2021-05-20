Gianforte signs state budget bill into law

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed the main budget bill passed by the Legislature at the end of last month, finalizing a $12.6 billion state budget for the next two years.
Gianforte characterized the budget as “fiscally conservative,” in a statement sent Thursday afternoon, arguing that it represents a departure from “out-of-control spending” by previous Democratic administrations. Elected last November, Gianforte is the first Republican governor of the state in 16 years.
“This budget lays out the roadmap to our Montana comeback, and will help unlock our state’s full, outstanding potential,” Gianforte said in a press release.
State law requires the Legislature to pass a balanced budget during each of its biennial sessions. House Bill 2 contains most of the state’s spending for the next two fiscal years, taking effect July 1.
Republicans enacted a number of tax cuts during the past legislative session, including what they estimate will result in a $120 million reduction to income and property taxes over the two-year period. In the press release, Gianforte also touted an additional $1 million per year in trades education spending and $2.5 million annually toward an incentive program intended to raise teacher pay.
The bill passed mostly along party lines, although it picked up the support of about half the Democrats in the Senate. After making gains in both the House and Senate last election, the GOP firmly controlled both the House and Senate during the session.
Democrats criticized several provisions added to the must-pass legislation late in the session, including language that clarifies legislative intent to end continuous eligibility for the state's Medicaid expansion program. They argue this can kick qualified people off the program, while Republicans say checking enrollment eligibility more than once a year will keep people from defrauding it.
The budget also contains $100,000 in funding for lawsuits filed over new laws that tighten access to voting and $285,500 to pay for a committee formed by Republicans to investigate allegations of bias and improper behavior in the judiciary.
There’s also $1 million for the Montana University System to implement legislation that legalized concealed carry of firearms on public college campuses, but only under the condition that MUS doesn’t challenge the legality of the measure.
The Board of Regents on Thursday filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to block the new law. The complaint refers directly to the conditional budget item, arguing that "the Legislature's directive to control (Board of Regents) policy could not be more explicit."