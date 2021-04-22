Gianforte signs religious freedom bill

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, bolstering religious beliefs as a claim or defense in court.

The act, also known as Kila Republican Sen. Carl Glimm's Senate Bill 215, requires a state government agency to show a "compelling governmental interest" in order to interfere with a person's religious beliefs. Gianforte had supported the bill during the legislative process.

"The governor signed SB215 into law to protect the freedom of people of all faiths to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office said Thursday. "Montana joins 21 other states with RFRA laws, where it has historically been used to allow Native American children to wear braids in school, Sikhs to wear turbans in the military, and Christian employers to refuse to cover abortions under their health insurance policies."

