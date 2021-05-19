Gianforte signs recreational marijuana package

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 701 on Tuesday, finalizing the Legislature's part in crafting recreational marijuana implementation and setting retail marijuana sales on track for its January 2022 opening.

“Since January, we’ve been focused on implementing the will of Montana voters in a safe, responsible, and appropriately regulated manner. House Bill 701 accomplishes this,” Gianforte said in a statement Tuesday.

Marijuana possession in Montana is currently legal — up to one ounce of bud or eight grams of concentrates — for those 21 and older. Dispensaries can't begin selling to the general public until next year, once the Department of Revenue has developed its administrative rules and issued recreational marijuana business licenses.

The largest percentage of that revenue will go toward the general fund, with additional funding directed toward wildlife management, state trails and parks and public access easements. The package also includes $6 million for the HEART Fund, a new substance abuse prevention and addiction recovery program championed by the governor.

Recreational marijuana implementation turned out to be one of the bigger knots for lawmakers to untie during the last month of the session, procedurally and philosophically.