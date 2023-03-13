Calling the legislation "the largest tax cut in Montana history," Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law eight Republican-sponsored bills Monday that combine cuts to income, capital gains and business tax cuts with $1 billion in tax rebates.

"Providing meaningful tax relief is critical, especially as inflation takes a bigger bite out of individuals' budgets, from gas to groceries," Gianforte said in a bill-signing ceremony on the Capitol steps.

Included in the package are new laws that lower the top income-tax bracket, cut capital gains taxes and double the exemption for the state's business equipment tax.

A series of spending bills will also use a large portion of the state's surplus to issue one-time payments to residents equal to up to $1,250 in income tax liability and $1,000 in property tax liability. The other two bills will pay down the state's debt and create a trust fund for securing federal highway money.

Democrats and some advocates for low-income Montanans have accused Republicans of moving unnecessarily fast to enact tax cuts and spending proposals that will largely benefit the wealthy. The bills were signed on day 49 of the 90-day session.