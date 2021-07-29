Gianforte signs onto major abortion-rights challenge

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the court’s 1992 decision in a Pennsylvania abortion case said states may not put an undue burden on abortion before viability. If those rulings are overturned, as Mississippi officials argue they should be, states would decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the amicus brief argues abortion as a states’ rights issue and that citizens have the ability to vote out state lawmakers with whom they disagree over abortion policies.

“Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to the States, where the people may act through the democratic process,” McMaster’s attorneys wrote.

The Mississippi law goes beyond Montana’s abortion framework, which includes three laws passed in the recent legislative session and a referendum that voters will see on the ballot next year.

In April, Gianforte signed three bills that ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age, require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion.

Similar legislation was vetoed in the past by Democratic governors.