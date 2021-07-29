Gianforte signs onto major abortion-rights challenge

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was among 12 Republican governors on Thursday signing onto an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit over a Mississippi law restricting abortion, the outcome of which could have implications for similar measures across the country.
The case before the high court is over a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks gestation with exceptions for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormality. The law was blocked after a federal court challenge by the state’s sole abortion clinic, with the decision upheld by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general filed papers last week asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
“The governor is pro-life and believes we must protect the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a statement.
The Mississippi case is the first major abortion-rights test in a Supreme Court reshaped with three conservative justices nominated by then-President Donald Trump. A 6-3 conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court said in May the court would consider arguments over the Mississippi law. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall with a decision possible next year.
The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the court’s 1992 decision in a Pennsylvania abortion case said states may not put an undue burden on abortion before viability. If those rulings are overturned, as Mississippi officials argue they should be, states would decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
Led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the amicus brief argues abortion as a states’ rights issue and that citizens have the ability to vote out state lawmakers with whom they disagree over abortion policies.
“Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to the States, where the people may act through the democratic process,” McMaster’s attorneys wrote.
The Mississippi law goes beyond Montana’s abortion framework, which includes three laws passed in the recent legislative session and a referendum that voters will see on the ballot next year.
In April, Gianforte signed three bills that ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age, require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion.
Similar legislation was vetoed in the past by Democratic governors.
The referendum called the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act also passed the Legislature. It will have voters decide in 2022 if state laws should require health care providers to take "all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health" of any child born as the result of natural, induced or cesarean labor or an abortion.