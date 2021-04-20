 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte signs muzzleloader hunting bill into law
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Gianforte signs muzzleloader hunting bill into law

{{featured_button_text}}

A bill implementing a traditional muzzleloader hunting season in Montana has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

House Bill 242, from Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, establishes a nine-day traditional muzzleloader season for deer and elk beginning the second Saturday after the end of Montana’s general firearm hunting season. The bill limits the hunt to muzzleloaders with iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and not having more than two barrels. Limitations also include traditional firearms such as flintlock, percussion cap and matchlock designs rather than modern muzzleloaders with scopes.

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition, with supporters believing the season will provide new hunting opportunities as well as highlighting the history of the primitive firearms. Opponents questioned the timing of the hunt along with the concept of writing hunting seasons into law. Most hunting seasons in Montana are passed through regulations adopted by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

When asked for comment on multiple bills including HB 242, Gianforte’s office did not specifically address the legislation.

State Bureau Logo

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

State Reporter/Outdoors Reporter

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News