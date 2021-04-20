Gianforte signs muzzleloader hunting bill into law

A bill implementing a traditional muzzleloader hunting season in Montana has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

House Bill 242, from Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, establishes a nine-day traditional muzzleloader season for deer and elk beginning the second Saturday after the end of Montana’s general firearm hunting season. The bill limits the hunt to muzzleloaders with iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and not having more than two barrels. Limitations also include traditional firearms such as flintlock, percussion cap and matchlock designs rather than modern muzzleloaders with scopes.