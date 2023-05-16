Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday signed into law more bills to limit access to abortions in Montana, including one policy opponents renewed a previously filed lawsuit against.

The governor also vetoed a bill that sits squarely in the middle of a decade-long legal battle over parental involvement in a minor child’s abortion decision, saying he thought it improperly limited parental rights.

Additionally, Gianforte signed a bill to create an adoption tax credit of $5,000, or $7,500 if the child is adopted within the state.

The Republican governor signed a ban on the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, known as dilation and evacuation or curettage. The policy was contained in House Bill 721 from Speaker of the House Matt Regier. Opponents say the procedure is the only way to terminate a pregnancy in Montana after 15 weeks’ gestational age, meaning the new law is in effect a 15-week abortion ban.

In the bill’s language and in a written statement Tuesday from Gianforte, the procedure is referred to as “dismemberment.” The bill also calls a fetus a "living child."

Medical providers have sharply disputed the characterization of the abortion procedure, saying the language is shaming and that the procedure is the safest option for pregnant people in the second trimester. Just 5.8% of abortions happen between 14-20 weeks’ gestational age and less than 1% happen after that point, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and legislators heard testimony from doctors and those who lost pregnancies about how procedures at that point are almost always for wanted pregnancies that have tragic outcomes.

“Dismemberment abortion for non-therapeutic or elective reasons is a barbaric practice, dangerous for the mother and demeaning to the medical profession. House Bill 721 makes clear that it has no place in Montana,” Gianforte said earlier this month during a bill-signing ceremony for other bills limiting access to abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Montana, which had previously filed a lawsuit deemed “premature” to challenge the bill when it passed, on Tuesday renewed its filing challenging the law as unconstitutional. The law became effective once Gianforte signed it.

“HB 721 is a grave threat to Montanans’ health and safety and must be blocked. Given the law’s immediate effective date, patients across the state can already be denied access to care that was legally available moments before the governor’s signature today,” President and CEO Marther Fuller said in an emailed statement. “We hope the court will block this dangerous abortion ban. Despite these ongoing attacks, Planned Parenthood of Montana’s doors remain open and we will continue doing everything possible to provide essential abortion care to our patients.”

The lawsuit said that abortions are now essentially banned after 15 weeks in Montana because dilatation and evacuation is the only abortion method available in the state after that point.

“By banning the safest, most common, and most accessible abortion procedure after approximately 15 weeks of pregnancy, the law effectively operates as a ban on abortions after approximately 15 weeks (after the last menstrual period),” the lawsuit reads.

The law has an exception if the procedure is “necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman,” though other states with similar laws have seen physicians fearful of performing procedures until a woman is critically ill.

The lawsuit re-upped Tuesday argues the right to access an abortion is upheld in the state Constitution's right to privacy, as initially held by the Montana Supreme Court’s 1999 Armstrong decision.

A unanimous decision issued Friday by the Montana Supreme Court in a different case, where lawmakers sought to limit which medical providers can perform abortions in Montana, reaffirmed that right, stating “the Montana Constitution guarantees a woman a fundamental right of privacy to seek abortion care from a qualified health care provider of her choosing, absent a clear demonstration of a medically acknowledged, bona fide health risk.”

Planned Parenthood of Montana and two other Montana abortion providers, All Families Healthcare and Blue Mountain Clinic, have already blocked on a temporary basis another new abortion law from the recently adjourned session. That law seeks to ban abortions after a presumed viability date of 24 weeks gestational age.

Gianforte also signed two bills Tuesday aimed at abortions covered by Medicaid. House Bill 544, from Bozeman Republican Rep. Jane Gillette, would require pre-authorizations for abortions covered by Medicaid and change the definitions for abortions that are deemed medically necessary, as well as increase reporting requirements.

An administrative rule from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services that essentially is the same as Gillette’s bill is also under a temporary block by the courts.

Gianforte also signed House Bill 862 from Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Missoula Republican, that would block Medicaid from covering abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk.

“Montanans sent us to Helena to boldly defend life, not send their tax dollars to abortion clinics,” Gianforte said in a press release.

Opponents to those bills have said they would serve as a de facto ban on abortions for lower-income Montanans.

Gianforte also signed a bill Tuesday that would increase the licensure requirements for clinics that provide abortion care.

Earlier this month he signed five other bills aimed at abortion, including one that seeks to work around the Armstrong decision by saying in state law the constitutional right to privacy does not extend to abortion. That bill came with a potential constitutional flag on it from the Legislature's legal staff. Another new law gives health care providers the ability to deny providing care they morally disagree with, though that protection for abortions already existed in state law. Gianforte also previously signed the 24-week ban and a bill to require reporting any adverse effects from medication abortions, which studies have shown are extremely safe.

Finally, Gianforte has also signed a so-called “born alive” act similar to one defeated by voters in 2022. It requires that an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment. Opponents to that law have pointed out that it’s already illegal to harm or kill an infant.

The question of if parents or guardians should either consent to or be notified if their minors seek an abortion has been in legal limbo in Montana for a decade. In 2012 voters approved a legislatively passed referendum to require parental notification. Then in 2013 the Legislature passed a consent law.

Planned Parenthood of Montana then sued over both the notification and consent policies and a temporary injunction left the notification part in place, but blocked the consent requirement. Since then the case moved through several judges and even different jurisdictions before Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott in February issued an order declaring the consent requirement unconstitutional “given the contours of the right to individual privacy established by the (state) Constitution and prior decisions.”

Instead of consent, House Bill 868 from Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell and the Speaker’s sister, would have said a minor under the age of 16 and not emancipated may not receive an abortion until a physician consults their parent or legal guardian. The bill would also have required a parent or guardian to be provided sufficient information to "consult with the minor as to the risk and complications associated with abortion and pregnancy." The bill would also require proof of relationship to the minor.

Though the state Attorney General has said he will appeal the block on the consent law and the notification law is set for trial in 2024, Regier said her bill would be a faster route to clarity.

But Gianforte did not agree. In addition to voicing frustration over lowering the age of a minor as defined in the bill from 18 to 16, he wrote that he felt the policy would diminish parental rights.

“ … A medical professional, no matter how well-intending, is no substitute for a parent,” Gianforte wrote in his veto.

The governor then pointed squarely at the Montana Supreme Court, which in 2020 saw its ruling on a tax credit program that let money flow to private religious school scholarships as unconstitutional overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“ … Whatever state constitutional rights may or may not exist, they must and always will yield to individual constitutional rights established under the federal constitution. Parental rights supersede whatever abortion rights exist in this state,” Gianforte argued.

The Armstrong decision, however, has upheld the right to access an abortion in Montana even as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right with their Dobbs decision last year.

All the abortion bills were passed with only Republican support and opposed by Democrats and a handful of GOP legislators.

The adoption tax credit that became law Tuesday was sponsored by Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell.

“It’s not enough just to stand for life. We must also do all we can to make Montana families stronger and help them prosper,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Through adoption, parents provide children with the gift of family, and with an adoption tax credit, we’re making it easier for Montanans to open their happy, healthy, loving homes to children.”

Montana about five years ago saw the number of children in foster care spike, but removals of children from their parents has lowered since then. In 2021 there were about 680 children on adoption waitlists, according to a press release from Gianforte’s office, and roughly 20% of children exit the foster care system through adoption.

The adoption tax credit was part of Gianforte’s initial budget proposal. Another policy he asked lawmakers to approve, a child tax credit, did not advance out of the session.