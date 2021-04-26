Gianforte signs bills restricting access to abortions

Last week a bill that would have put to voters a constitutional referendum to define a person as a fertilized egg, essentially outlawing all abortions in the state, failed to gain the two-thirds majority it needed.

But another bill, would put the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act" to voters in the next election is on its way to the governor after clearing the Legislature earlier this month. A similar bill that would enact a law without first going to votes is awaiting action in a committee.

Montana first saw a "born-alive" bill in 2019 after the concept came into the spotlight over failed legislation in West Virginia that year that would have removed barriers to third-trimester abortions when a patient's life or health is at risk.