Gianforte signs bills funding $500M in infrastructure projects

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed into law a package of legislation containing more than $500 million to fund infrastructure projects across the state.

That’s mostly in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars that will be flowing into Montana from the federal American Relief Plan Act (ARPA). Most of that money was appropriated in separate legislation once lawmakers gained more clarity on the federal relief funds.

The package of nine bills Gianforte signed into law all passed with broad bipartisan support, a departure from recent sessions marked by bitter fights over funding priorities for infrastructure.

The 2019 session finally saw a break in a nearly decade-long stalemate between Republicans and Democrats who had been at odds over how to pay for both rural projects and big-ticket priorities in urban areas. A pair of bills passed that year established a framework for a mix of cash and general-obligation bonds that both sides found palatable.

House Bill 14 included many of the big-ticket capital works projects. It was amended after the passage of ARPA to include $37.5 million in federal relief funds, along with $21.3 million in funds matched by the state university system.