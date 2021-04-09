Gianforte signs bills allowing wolf snaring, extended seasons

Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for Gianforte, said the governor signed the bills to support “the continuing efforts to manage this species and to balance the concerns of communities across the state.”

“Gov. Gianforte wants to provide Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission with additional tools for wolf management in the state,” she said. “Wolf populations must be managed in order to achieve objectives laid out in law and policy, along with every other species under state jurisdiction.”

The bills were supported by trapping, outfitting and some livestock groups. Fielder said the bills would allow additional wolf harvest in areas such as northwest Montana were hunter success on elk has slumped in recent years.

Overall, elk counts in the northwest are within population objectives, although are below in a couple of hunting districts, according to FWP. In many areas of the state, elk numbers are well above objectives.

The bills were opposed by a number of groups opposed to trapping, as well as some groups that support trapping but felt the bills went too far or that decisions should be made by the commission rather than the Legislature. Opponents argued increased killing of wolves could harm tourism and reduce wolves as a natural predator in Montana's ecosystem.