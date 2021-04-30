Gianforte signs bills allowing sex ed opt-out, requiring gender-affirming surgery to change birth certificate

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday signed two bills dealing with social issues that sharply divided most majority Republicans and all minority Democrats through the legislative session that adjourned Thursday.

The bill from Republican Sen. Cary Smith, of Billings, would allow parents of students in public schools to opt out of sexual education classes and ban any provider of abortion services from providing information about sex ed in schools.

Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of sex ed in the country.

The law takes effect in July.

The second bill would require a transgender Montanan to have gender-affirming surgery and petition a court to update their birth certificate.

After the 2017 legislative session, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services under the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock went through the administrative rule process to enact a rule that set up a process requiring a form and correctional affidavit for a person to update their birth certificate. In advocating for Sen. Carl Glimm's bill, Republicans objected both to the agency implementing the rule and the policy itself.