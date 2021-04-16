Gianforte signs bill requiring elected officials to OK health measures

The bill cleared the Legislature largely along party lines and has an immediate effective date.

Supporters of the bill argued it makes health boards and officials accountable to voters and the public, who at times objected to measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the last year.

Opponents said it limited the ability to enact measures to keep people safe in the face of events like the pandemic that's killed more than 1,500 Montanans since last March.

Public health officers have faced intense scrutiny and harassment around the state over health measures, leading some to quit.

In February, Gianforte lifted the statewide mask mandate but left counties the ability to retain their own, more restrictive local measures, which will now need the approval of elected officials under the new law.