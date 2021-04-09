Gianforte signs bill putting FWP conservation easements under Land Board

Supporters of SB 115 say the potentially multi-million dollar conservation easements deserve the extra scrutiny of the Land Board, made up of the governor, secretary of state, schools superintendent, state auditor and attorney general. Only easements of $1 million or more would require board approval under the law.

Opponents of the bill said it only added red tape to a lengthy and thorough process. Opponents also felt it will have a chilling effect on landowners wanting to provide public access who will be dissuaded by a potential Land Board veto at the last step.

A spokeswoman for Gianforte declined to comment on the governor’s decision to sign the bill.

SB 115 stems from a dispute in 2018 that eventually saw the Montana Supreme Court rule in favor of Bullock over former Republican Attorney General Tim Fox.

FWP and Wibaux-area ranchers the Stenson family came to the Land Board for a vote on the 15,000-acre, $6 million Horse Creek Conservation Easement. The easement had already seen approval by the commission and Land Board votes had historically supported the vast majority of easements.