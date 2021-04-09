Gianforte signs bill putting FWP conservation easements under Land Board

Private land conservation easements held by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will need approval of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte this week.
Senate Bill 115 from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, reverses a 2018 policy enacted under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. That policy, which was upheld at the Montana Supreme Court, halted the agency’s practice of bringing easements to the Land Board, finding that easements are legally finalized by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The 2019 Legislature passed a similar bill that Bullock vetoed.
FWP taps license dollars through the Habitat Montana program to purchase conservation easements on private lands. While a variety of nonprofits and government agencies offer conservation easements with varying provisions, FWP easements carry a dual purpose of preserving wildlife habitat and providing public access.
Supporters of SB 115 say the potentially multi-million dollar conservation easements deserve the extra scrutiny of the Land Board, made up of the governor, secretary of state, schools superintendent, state auditor and attorney general. Only easements of $1 million or more would require board approval under the law.
Opponents of the bill said it only added red tape to a lengthy and thorough process. Opponents also felt it will have a chilling effect on landowners wanting to provide public access who will be dissuaded by a potential Land Board veto at the last step.
A spokeswoman for Gianforte declined to comment on the governor’s decision to sign the bill.
SB 115 stems from a dispute in 2018 that eventually saw the Montana Supreme Court rule in favor of Bullock over former Republican Attorney General Tim Fox.
FWP and Wibaux-area ranchers the Stenson family came to the Land Board for a vote on the 15,000-acre, $6 million Horse Creek Conservation Easement. The easement had already seen approval by the commission and Land Board votes had historically supported the vast majority of easements.
While the Stensons owned the surface rights, another family retained the mineral rights and the latter raised concerns that a conservation easement could negatively impact them. Some Republicans also raised questions over the appraisal, and voted 3-2 to indefinitely delay action.
Rather than brining the easement back to the Land Board, Bullock, citing an interpretation of the law that the commission rather than the board has final authority pushed the easement through.
Former Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, publicly criticized the governor and drafted an attorney general’s opinion finding that FWP easements should legally require Land Board approval.
Bullock then filed an original proceeding with the Montana Supreme Court for a final say on the matter. The court agreed with the then-governor and FWP and the commission finalized a number of easements in the final years of his administration.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.