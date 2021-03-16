Gianforte signs bill granting himself power to appoint judges upon vacancies

The commission had been installed by the 1973 Legislature one year after the 1972 constitution was written. That iteration of the state constitution gives the governor power to appoint judges to a vacant bench by any means set in law by the legislature. It was then a shift away from the direct appointment power the governor had previously, creating a layer made up of four laypeople, two attorneys and a sitting district court judge.

Gianforte may get the chance to exercise the new power before the Legislature adjourns in May. Three judges appointed last year by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, have not yet been scheduled for confirmation by the Senate. Those appointments include judges already presiding over caseloads in Cascade, Lewis and Clark, and Gallatin counties.

Regier, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the Montana State News Bureau last week he had held those resolutions off the schedule until SB 140 had been signed in case the Senate does not confirm the appointments. In the case, the process could then start with the governor, he said.