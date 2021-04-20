Gianforte signs bill expanding Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill expanding the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission from five members to seven.

House Bill 163 from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, both expands the commission as well as assigns each commissioner to represent one of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ seven administrative regions. Currently, commissioners are divided into five districts which overlap as many as four administrative regions.

Fielder and other supporters of the bill argued that given the wide diversity of wildlife and landscapes in Montana and large commissioner districts, commissioners are often stretched too thin. Adding two members and representing smaller regions would offer better representation and understanding of local fish and wildlife issues, supporters say.

Opposition to the bill came largely from trapping opponents who believed HB 163 did not allow adequate representation for those who enjoy wildlife but do not hunt, fish or trap.

The bill saw broad bipartisan support in the House and passed largely along party lines in the Senate.