Gianforte signs bill ending local government's power to enforce mask mandates

Republicans, who largely supported the measure, argued it was a necessary response to what they saw as the overreach of local health officials who enacted regulations limiting businesses in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 1,592 Montanans and sickened more than 100,000 others.

"We all understand how the statewide shutdown last spring affected our business community," Hinkle said on the House floor in support of his bill earlier this session. "If that were not enough to put many businesses out of business, the lengthy continuance of ordinances from that point on served through a death by a thousand cuts, destroying the life of those that remain."

Democrats and public health officials, however, have warned that HB 257 and other legislation would curtail the ability of medical experts to effectively take actions that have been demonstrated to save lives. Lewis and Clark County announced Friday that its mask mandate for businesses and government buildings was no longer effective as a result.