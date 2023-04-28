Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into law a bill banning some gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Senate Bill 99 from Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, has been among the most fiercely debated bills of the 68th Legislature. The bill prohibits surgery or medication for gender-affirming care and includes penalties for medical professionals for providing care.

Fuller and other supporters of the bill say it is necessary to protect minors from life altering procedures.

But opponents argue the kinds of surgeries the bill bans are not performed on minors in Montana and that the legislation would harm children seeking care they say is necessary to keep them healthy. Others say the bill would trample the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

SB 99 saw intense debate in both chambers from lawmakers and members of the public. It passed through the House and Senate largely along party lines, with all its support coming from Republicans. A few GOP legislators, along with all Democrats, have opposed it.

Gianforte then returned the bill to the Legislature with suggested amendments. In a letter to lawmakers, the governor wrote “‘Gender-affirming care’ for children is Orwellian Newspeak, a seemingly innocuous, even solicitous phrase that masks its true nature of permanent, invasive, life-altering and surgical procedures, performed on children whose young minds and bodies are still developing.”

Opponents of the bill have included medical groups and LGBTQ advocates. The Montana Human Rights Network said Friday they and the American Academy of Pediatrics had requested meetings with Gianforte before he signed the bill but were not granted them.

Some opponents have said they plan to file a lawsuit if SB 99 were signed.

The bill has been the catalyst for controversy in the House that led the barring of a Missoula Democrat from the floor for the remainder of the session. Last week, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender woman to serve in the state House, was prohibited from speaking on the floor following comments on SB 99 directed at Republicans, including that they should be “ashamed” for voting for the bill and that they will have “blood on their hands.”

On Monday a protest in support of Zephyr disrupted the House floor proceeding, leading to seven arrests. Zephyr was censured on Wednesday, including barring her from the floor, gallery and anteroom.