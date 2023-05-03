Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law five bills aimed at restricting abortion access in Montana on Wednesday.

“Today we’re protecting the lives of the most vulnerable amongst us — unborn children,” Gianforte, a Republican, told a crowd of activists and lawmakers gathered outside the Capitol during a bill-signing ceremony the morning after the 68th Legislature adjourned.

The bills include Senate Bill 154, which attempts to override the Montana Supreme Court’s longstanding recognition of abortion rights in the state. Known as the “Armstrong decision,” it holds that the state Constitution’s right to privacy protects access to abortions in Montana up to the point of viability.

Opponents have criticized the proposal as legislative overreach into the courts’ authority to review the constitutionality of legislative acts. A legal review note attached to SB 154 by legislative staff notes that “the bill raises potential conformity issues with the requirements of the Montana Constitution.”

The governor also signed into law a bill that grants health care professionals the right to object to providing care they morally disagree with. House Bill 303 gives doctors, nurses and other providers the ability to refuse to perform abortions or prescribe marijuana or opioids, according to bill sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell.

“Freedom to live and work consistent with one’s conscience is critical,” Regier said during the ceremony. “It is at the heart of what motivates many who enter the medical field, a profession full of individuals who dedicate their lives to healing.”

Opponents to the bill, including the Montana Hospital Association, had argued that the law would present problems in rural areas for people who need that type of care but don’t have other options for providers.

House Bill 575 and House Bill 786, both sponsored by Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway of Great Falls, were also signed by the governor during Wednesday’s ceremony. The first would prohibit the abortion of viable fetuses, a point the bill sets at 24 weeks' gestation, and the second requires reporting of adverse effects following medication abortions.

And Gianforte also put his signature on House Bill 625, which requires that an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

Opponents of the bill have pointed out that Montana state law already prohibits causing the death of a premature infant born alive if the infant is viable.

It is similar to legislation from 2021 that put a so-called “born-alive” infant protection act before voters, who defeated the measure 53% to 47% last year.

Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, told reporters Wednesday she was surprised to see Republicans bring nearly a dozen anti-abortion bills following the defeat of that ballot referendum.

“This is after an election season where Montanans said that they don't want the Legislature infringing on their right to privacy and their ability to make decisions for themselves with LR-131 (the born-alive ballot measure), and that you can see it as a as a proxy to the ability to make decisions for ourselves, which is just stunning to me.”

As was the case for other bills tied to national social issues this session, the anti-abortion bills largely passed the Legislature on party lines. Republicans hold historic two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

“I feel extremely proud of the way our team showed up, especially on (the House Judiciary Committee), but then again, on the House floor, for every one of these bills talking about why it's so important for Montanans to make their own decisions,” Buckley said. “And now we have the backstop of our courts, but I think it just makes me think about what we've been saying, which is that Republicans came in with a supermajority and spent a lot of time stripping away the rights that Montanans have that are enshrined in the Constitution.”

The governor also cited several other abortion-related bills that passed the Legislature and said he plans to sign them when they reach his desk. They include:

House Bill 544, to require preauthorizations for abortions covered by Medicaid and tighten what would qualify as a medically necessary procedure.

House Bill 862, to prohibit public funding to be used for abortions except in some limited cases.

House Bill 721, to ban the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, known as dilation and curettage.

Planned Parenthood of Montana has already filed a lawsuit over HB 721, but a Helena judge declared it "premature." The organization said it would renew the filing when the bill is signed into law.

– Holly Michels and Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.