Gianforte sends letter to lawmakers outlining his office's COVID protocols

As lawmakers prepare to meet virtually Wednesday to determine how the 2021 legislative session will function in a pandemic, incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte sent leadership a letter outlining the protocols his office plans to take.
Legislators have clashed over how to hold the 90-day session as the novel coronavirus grips the state. This fall, about 100 Republican lawmakers met in the Capitol, nearly all unmasked, during caucuses to vote for leadership. Republicans hold a majority in both the House and Senate.
Democrats have called for an array of options, from delaying the session until a vaccine is more widespread to a session held entirely remotely, or what minority calls the bare minimum — a mask requirement and mandatory distancing measures.
While the state has been under a mask mandate since the summer, lawmakers have say over the rules that govern how they operate in their chambers and while conducting legislative business.
The governor’s office is located on the second floor of the Capitol, a building which in odd-numbered, non-pandemic years from January to April is filled with 150 legislators from around the state, plus hundreds of staff, lobbyists, journalists, the public and others.
“Our shared goal is to do the people’s business safely and have a productive session,” Gianforte wrote in the letter.
The governor-elect did not make suggestions or requests for how lawmakers should convene, but laid out how his office will function. The letter obtained by Lee Newspapers was sent to House Speaker-elect Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale; Senate President-elect Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell; House Minority Leader-elect Kim Abbott, D-Helena; and Senate Minority Leader-elect Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena.
In a call earlier this month, Gianforte said he will wear a mask in the Capitol building and encourage others to do the same. His letter provided more details about his office’s plans, including providing masks for visitors at points of entry, regular temperature checks for staff and visitors, frequent testing, distancing measures and minimizing close contact, regular cleaning and sanitizing, using remote work technology when feasible, allowing staff to work remotely and enhanced air purification.
The letter also said that the results of testing within the governor’s office will be transparent. It’s not clear yet how the Legislature will make public information about positive cases of COVID-19 associated with lawmakers or the legislative session.
The Lewis and Clark County Board of Public health and health officer, who have both told lawmakers the safest way to conduct the session is entirely virtually, have also said the county is maxed out on contact-tracing capacity. The county, in a request echoed by the city and county commissioners and mayors for Helena and East Helena, has asked lawmakers to hire their own contact tracer. That person would be the source for information about cases in the Legislature.
Galt said Monday lawmakers were still working toward hiring a contact tracer.
Montana is under a statewide mask mandate, as well as several other directives meant to slow the spread of the virus. Gianforte has not said if he will continue any of the measures put in place by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. When campaigning earlier this year, Gianforte said he favored “personal responsibility” over mandates.
In a call with reporters earlier this month, Gianforte said he expected to have his pandemic response plan solidified by the time he takes office, Jan. 4. He said he will rely on input from his task force, which met Nov. 24. Subcommittees focused on business and citizens; medical, health and logistics; and education and government met in early December.
Galt said there’s been “robust discussion” on all the proposals about how the session will function. Under the proposal that got the most debate from the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee earlier this month, the Legislature would not explicitly require mask use but would form a panel that would convene to respond to issues like outbreaks and recommend mitigation measures.
Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth, of Hamilton, said that was the best approach to a “fluid” situation, while Democrats criticized it as being reactive and not proactive.
“A lot of members are working very hard to look through everything and make sure what we have is workable,” Galt said Monday. “It’s uncharted territory we’re heading into.”
Gianforte’s letter also said he will pause the approval of indoor events in the rotunda and common spaces of the Capitol until March, though outdoor gatherings will still be permitted if approved. Permits are issued by the General Services Division. Events at the Capitol during the session can draw hundreds of people, like the public lands rally that normally fills the building with people packed closely together.
