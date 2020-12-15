Gianforte sends letter to lawmakers outlining his office's COVID protocols

The governor’s office is located on the second floor of the Capitol, a building which in odd-numbered, non-pandemic years from January to April is filled with 150 legislators from around the state, plus hundreds of staff, lobbyists, journalists, the public and others.

“Our shared goal is to do the people’s business safely and have a productive session,” Gianforte wrote in the letter.

The governor-elect did not make suggestions or requests for how lawmakers should convene, but laid out how his office will function. The letter obtained by Lee Newspapers was sent to House Speaker-elect Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale; Senate President-elect Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell; House Minority Leader-elect Kim Abbott, D-Helena; and Senate Minority Leader-elect Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena.

In a call earlier this month, Gianforte said he will wear a mask in the Capitol building and encourage others to do the same. His letter provided more details about his office’s plans, including providing masks for visitors at points of entry, regular temperature checks for staff and visitors, frequent testing, distancing measures and minimizing close contact, regular cleaning and sanitizing, using remote work technology when feasible, allowing staff to work remotely and enhanced air purification.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}