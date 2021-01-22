Gianforte says he'll work with Biden, lays out clashes

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday said he would work with Democratic President Joe Biden when their priorities aligned, but laid out two places he disagrees with the new administration.

"Unfortunately, may of the executive actions from President Biden in his two-day-old administration aren't in Montana's interests," Gianforte said in a press conference with reporters.

Biden issued an executive order Jan. 20 requiring the use of face coverings on federal property and lands, something Gianforte said didn't make sense for Montana.

"Why you'd need a mask on an National Forest is incomprehensible," Gianforte said. "It is the definition of social separation. I think it shows a lack of understanding of our way of life and we'll be communicating with the Biden administration."

Biden's order reads: “To protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors, and other individuals in federal buildings and on federal lands should all wear masks."

It also gives heads of agencies the ability to make exemptions that require other safeguards such as distancing.