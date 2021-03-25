Gianforte says he made mistake trapping wolf without certification class

Trappers have the option to release collared animals and the certification course includes information about the use of radio collared wolves for monitoring and research, the Associated Press reported.

Once wolves leave the park and enter Montana, they fall under state management. Regulations do allow hunters or trappers to kill collared animals that would otherwise be legal to take. Still, the decision to take a collared wolf with ties to Yellowstone received significant criticism as the news broke earlier this week.

“I chose to harvest the animal,” Gianforte said. “I put a lot of time in over five years, and I chose to harvest the animal.

“I think trapping is an important tool for predator control and for wildlife management. I’m proud to be a trapper. I don’t apologize for that. It needs to be done in a humane way. I believe in this case it was. When I arrived at the trap site I dispatched the animal immediately.”

Gianforte says he plans to have the wolf mounted.