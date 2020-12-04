Gianforte says COVID-19 is top priority

In his first press conference as governor-elect, Republican Greg Gianforte on Friday told reporters his top priority when taking office Jan. 4 will be responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic that's killed nearly 730 Montanans.
"The current data is not good. It's getting worse, not better," said Gianforte, who will be the state's first Republican governor in 16 years when he's sworn in.
More than half of the state's cases have come within the last month. On Nov. 5, the state reported nearly 37,000 cases; that had climbed to 66,430 by Friday.
Montana has been under a statewide mask mandate since the summer and outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out of office, recently tightened restrictions on some businesses like bars, restaurants, casinos and others.
Gianforte did not say Friday if he would continue any of those measures, repeal them or enact his own when he takes office in a month. The governor-elect said he needs to hear from a task force he created to advise him on the state's response to the pandemic. During the campaign, Gianforte said he favored personal responsibility over mandates and that he couldn't speak about the "hypothetical" of a response plan that he would enact months down the road.
His task force has met once and planned for breakout meetings in early December, with subsections focused on health and medical logistics; businesses, the economy and citizens; and government and schools.
“The key principles in the policy that we’ll adopt on Jan. 4 has gotta focus on keeping the most vulnerable safe,” Gianforte said. “This is a serious health crisis, and but we also have to get our economy going again, and we’re going to have to balance those two things.”
Gianforte said his task force will help him “chart the best path forward for Montana,” with input coming from small business owners, health care professionals, educators and local and tribal officials.
While calling the news that a vaccine could be approved and distributed in limited doses sometime this month “very promising,” Gianforte emphasized it will take time to manufacture and administer.
“That gives us some light at the end of the tunnel, but we’ve got to look out for ourselves, our loved ones and those around us in the meantime,” Gianforte said.
Bullock's office has a 60-person team working on a vaccine distribution plan. In a press call earlier this week the governor said he would follow the recommendations of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel that said those in long-term living facilities, who have been harmed and killed by the virus at much higher rates than the rest of the population, as well as front-line health care workers, should be vaccinated first.
Support Local Journalism
Gianforte said he didn't expect to deviate from that approach.
“There’s not going to be a lot of disparity in the overall objectives,” Gianforte said.
Legislators are in the process of deciding how to hold the upcoming session, which will start the day Gianforte takes office. Health and elected officials in Helena and Lewis and Clark County, where the state Capitol is located, have asked lawmakers to meet virtually to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.
Gianforte said that while it's ultimately the Legislature's decision on how the session will function, he would encourage everyone in the building to wear a mask. Most of the nearly 100 Republicans who gathered in the state Capitol last month for caucuses did not wear masks.
“I think it shows respect and concern for our neighbor and it’s part of us getting through this,” Gianforte said of mask use. " ... We need to do the people’s business and we need to make sure that legislators, staff and others, members of the public coming in, are safe in the process. Those are the two key principles. We’re going to follow those policies in the governor's office as well. ... We need to be conscious of the impacts of large gatherings, but we need to get the people’s business done and we need to do it safely."
Gianforte, who is leaving Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House, was also asked Friday if he recognizes former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who has been named the winner of the election all major news outlets, as the president-elect. Gianforte did not acknowledge Biden's win in his answer. Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who won re-election last month, has also not recognized Biden's win, even as more key states have certified their election results.
“Litigation continues. That needs to come to its conclusion,” Gianforte said, citing lawsuits filed by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign that have yet to be successful. He also looked to the Dec. 14 date when the Electoral College will vote.
“I think we need to let that process play out,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte was also asked about his selection of Butte lawyer Anita Milanovich to be his general counsel. Milanovich has led litigation against some of Montana's campaign finance laws, as well as testified on behalf of clients to limit access to abortions and represented a group that tried to secure a ballot initiative to make transgender people use public facilities that correspond to their gender assigned at birth.
Gianforte said he was proud to select a woman for the position.
“We will continue to have people with different backgrounds on various positions and I’ve come to respect Anita and the work she’s done,” Gianforte said, adding she was the “most competent” person for the position.
The governor-elect was also asked if outgoing Bozeman legislator Kerry White, who called Vice President Elect Kamala Harris a "hoe" on Facebook, was still part of the team Gianforte named to help him pick a new head of the state Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency. Gianforte did not clarify if he was still a part of the committee.
“His comments were completely inappropriate,” Gianforte said. “My understanding is he apologized for them. But this selection process is not about any one individual.”
