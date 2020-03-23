Gianforte's fundraising reaches $1.8M, plus loans of $550K

HELENA — Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is leading the way in fundraising among Montana's five candidates for governor.

Gianforte received $389,000 in donations the first 75 days of 2020 and made a $500,000 loan in February. He has raised nearly $1.8 million, has loaned his campaign a total of $550,000. He has about $890,000 remaining in his campaign fund.

Attorney General Tim Fox raised over $113,000 from Jan. 1 through March 15, giving him a fundraising total of $683,000 for his Republican campaign. He has $188,000 in cash on hand.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, reported raising $41,000 early this year, bringing his fundraising total to $271,000. He has $76,000 in the bank.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Whitney Williams of Missoula posted similar fundraising numbers early this year.

Cooney raised $245,000 and Williams raised $232,000 through March 15. Cooney has raised nearly $700,000 total and Williams has raised just over $670,000.

Both Cooney and Williams have about $260,000 in the bank, according to campaign finance reports. The primary is scheduled for June 2.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0