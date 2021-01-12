Gianforte returning to Capitol after negative COVID tests, possible exposure

Gov. Greg Gianforte has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 after a possible exposure related to the state Capitol building and has been self-quarantining since last week, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

"As a result of possible exposure, the governor decided to self-quarantine last week and get tested. Since then, he has repeatedly tested negative. Following his doctor's guidance, he will return to the Capitol (on Wednesday)," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a text message Tuesday afternoon.

The possible exposure was related to the Capitol building, Stroyke said. She added no one in the governor's office has COVID-19. It was not clear when Gianforte was exposed or first tested.

Gianforte, a Republican, was sworn in Jan. 4. The state Legislature also convened that day. Since then, two lawmakers have tested positive for the virus, though one has not been in the building at all this session.

Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, announced his positive test result last week. Bedey had been at the Capitol for three days until he was notified of possible exposure and left to get tested. Bedey had been wearing a mask when in the building.