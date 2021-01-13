Gianforte rescinds restrictions on hours, capacity at some businesses

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who took office Jan. 4, has removed restrictions on capacity and hours of operation at bars, restaurants, casinos, breweries, distilleries and other businesses.

The changes were announced during a press conference Wednesday.

The changes take effect Jan. 15 at 5 a.m. In November, former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock had issued a directive closing those businesses at 10 p.m. and limiting capacity at those operations.

Through the campaign, Gianforte emphasized personal responsibility over directives. He also focused heavily on the economic fallout from the pandemic. On Monday the state Department of Labor and Industry said it had paid out $12 million in unemployment benefits over the prior week. The state announced in October it had paid out $1 billion in benefits to more than 107,000 Montanans since the start of the pandemic.