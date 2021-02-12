Gianforte repeals directives made by former governor

HELENA — Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who lifted the state's mask mandate on Friday, also repealed two other executive orders issued by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

One required companies to report political spending if they wanted to bid on large state contracts and the second allowed counties to decide if they wanted to hold the November 2020 general election mostly by mail.

"Our Constitution makes it plain as day: the Legislature makes our laws, not the governor and not the courts," Gianforte said in a statement. "It's the responsibility of our Legislature to determine how Montana's elections are conducted, and it's the responsibility of our Legislature to determine whether an individual must disclose donations to a nonprofit group."

Both of Bullock's executive orders were unsuccessfully challenged in court.

Bullock's political spending order required companies bidding for certain state contracts to disclose political donations made within 60 days of an election. Opponents argued it violated companies' First Amendment rights and raised the possibility that a company's donations could lead to retaliation.